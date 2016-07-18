News
Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake star in a Bonds ad. We can't stop watching it over and over.

Sigh… when will Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake stop being Australia’s most perfect couple?

The answer is NEVER, and to be honest, we’re totally okay with that, because we’ve just seen the pair’s latest ad for iconic brand BONDS, and we can’t stop watching it.

The clip sees the couple compete against each other in a “gym-off” (yes, there is such a thing, apparently).

There is skipping. Or, in Hamish’s case, attempts at skipping. There’s boxing, chin-ups, and yes, even twerking.

Oh, and there's also underpants, because you know, it is an ad for BONDS.

Zoe Foster Blake talks about taking selfies with Sonny...

