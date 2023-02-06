'I'm shocked it still fits.' Every detail from Zoe and Benji Marshall's 'intimate' vow renewal.

Zoe and Benji Marshall have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with an "intimate" vow renewal ceremony.

"Yesterday we celebrated our love with an intimate ceremony in our backyard. 10 years of marriage!!! Since moving in to our new home, I was committed to making memories with our loved ones here. I can't express how special this day was," Zoe shared in an Instagram post.

"I had a moment where I sat in that room and truly felt how lucky we are. After the week from hell, having the people you love around you is all that matters. It felt so much sweeter last night. Beyond special to have our kids witness something so meaningful."

Benji and Zoe married in 2013. They welcomed their first child, son Fox Marshall, in 2017. Daughter Ever J Marshall came along in June 2021.

Celebrating their vow renewal over the weekend, Zoe said one of her closest friends led the ceremony, adding their vows were "funny and silly and loving".

There was some stress at the beginning though after their photographer pulled out an hour before the event. Luckily, the couple's close friend Sean Szeps stepped in and handled the photography, before another professional company "saved the day".

Zoe said the highlights of the day were "the beautiful flowers, the wonderful people, the food, and the speeches."

As for the music, Benji and Zoe went with Suite Az the band, who were actually performing on the first night they met one another. Other entertainment included a Burlesque performer, Porcelain Alice, who Zoe said "shifted the energy from a love fest into an incredible party".

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests went to a local Sydney restaurant for the 'reception' - fit with a three-tier wedding cake and plenty of sentimental decorations.

"Everything [was] sentimental - our vows on the menus, photos of us over the years, candles for our loved ones who couldn't be with us. The most sensational cake, so beautiful it was almost a shame to cut it."

Zoe wore two dresses for the vow renewal. Her ceremony dress was from Sphere Bridal Gallery, and her second dress was the short, halter-neck, bedazzled dress that she wore at her wedding reception 10 years ago.

"I even changed into my second wedding dress @steven_khalil made for me 10 years ago. I'm shocked it still fits - just - I could hardly move in it, you can tell from the dancing videos, terrified it would split."

Zoe also shared a video of herself in the reception dress doing a 'special dance' for her husband.

"His face when he hears the song start. This song was our first dance which was choreographed and learnt over six weeks. Corny. Yes. The dress. Yes, it fits. But not well enough for my signature dance moves. Mama can still drop it just not in this."

Their daughter Ever also had two dresses for her parent's vow renewal, Zoe sharing: "I wanted Ever to match."

With only a select few guests in attendance, Zoe said that she wanted it to be an intimate moment, adding: "So beautiful to see the day through the eyes of someone who loves you."

Reflecting on their relationship recently, Zoe said it's been quite the wild ride.

"This is our story. Our love story. It’s not perfect, but it's ours. 10 years ago I became your wife, and it's everything I needed. To feel safe in the world again. To live fully. You gave me that. I love you. I love our life. I love our babies. Here’s to another few decades."

Feature Image: Instagram @zoebmarshall.