Zoe and Benji Marshall welcome their baby girl, after years of fertility struggles.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

NRL star Benji Marshall and his wife, Zoe Marshall, have shared the beautiful news of their baby girl's arrival into the world.

Posting intimate and raw photos straight from the delivery room, the couple announced their daughter's name - Ever J Marshall - along with the first glimpses of her.

"No words. Just her. Ever J Marshall born 15:15pm on the 15th June. Truly, madly, deeply in love," shared Zoe.

Benji also shared a similar series of photos, but penned a different message to accompany them, making sure to compliment his wife after going through labour for a second time.

"Ever J Marshall Welcome to the world baby girl. Mum, Fox and I love you and can’t wait to give you the world. I am already wrapped around your little finger. You are my everything. Your mum @zoebmarshall is amazing. Actually She is the greatest.

"The way in which she brought you into this world without any self worry and sooooo unselfishly giving is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. (She was a Queen in childbirth) Your big brother Fox already loves you so much and is ready to look after you forever. You complete us baby."