If you're looking at Reese Witherspoon wondering how she can possibly have a grown-up daughter, well, join the club. The actor's first child Ava Phillippe (who you might mistake for her twin) celebrated her 21st birthday last week - so yes, she's officially an adult and we feel old.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Reese recently opened up about becoming a mother at 22 - all while navigating life in the spotlight.

"To be completely candid, I was terrified," she shared.

"I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it."

Reese is one of many A-listers who started a family in their early twenties. Put it down to growing up fast, but there's always been a trend in Hollywood for taking on milestones like marriage and kids (and let's be honest, divorce) relatively young.

From Hilary Duff to Kylie Jenner, here are 12 celebrities who had their first child before 25.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese gave birth to Ava Elizabeth Phillippe on September 9, 1999. At 22, her career was only just beginning.

"I've been a mum since 1999," Witherspoon said on Hello Sunshine. "To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn't know what it was going to do to my job or my career."

Sofia Vergara

At 18 years old, Sofia Vergara married first love Jose Luis Gonzalez. One year later, she gave birth to her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

"[He was] my high school sweetheart, the only one. We married and had a son, Manolo," she told Parade.

Manolo is now 28.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has two sons with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. She was 23 when she welcomed her first son in 2005.

This week, her boys turn 14 and 15.

"My two lil men’s birthdays are this week! You guys are getting older and so big and are way cooler than me! I love you both to the moon and back and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more," Spears wrote on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Two years after Britney welcomed her first son, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears became pregnant with her daughter Maddie. She was 16.

"When I became pregnant my world came crashing down," she said of finding out she was pregnant in a petrol station bathroom in the 2016 documentary Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out.

Maddie is now 12.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles was 18 when she gave birth to her son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr with her then-husband Daniel Smith.

Kylie Jenner

While many of us are now used to seeing cute little Stormi Jenner all over Instagram, we sometimes forget Kylie Jenner was 20 when she had her (that might be because she kept the entire pregnancy a secret).

Baby Stormi is now two.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson gave birth to her first child Ryder Russell in 2004, with her then-husband Chris Robinson. She was 24 at the time.

Ryder is now 16.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff gave birth to her son Luca at 24 years old.

"I guess I thought like you're a real adult once you have a baby. But, that looked very different than how I looked. Like, when I think of my parents when I was like ten or so, I feel like they looked so old even though they didn't," Duff told People.

"My perception was like, 'Oh, you have all the answers and you know all the things. Everything you say goes because you are God.' I think that very quickly when I became pregnant that shifted into like, this is just me, but I'm going to have to be that person to somebody. "

Luca is now eight.

Adele

Adele welcomed her son Angelo James on 19 October 2012, with her then-partner Simon Konecki. She was 24.

Ashlee Simpson

On November 20, 2008, Ashlee Simpson gave birth to her first son Bronx, with her then-husband Pete Wentz. She was also 24.

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice had her first child with David Beckham when she was 24 years old (David was 23).

Brooklyn Beckham is now 21.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner recently welcomed her first child with her husband Joe Jonas, at 24 years old.

They have not released any photos of the baby or the pregnancy.

