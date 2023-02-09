A CGI kiss and antisemitism allegations: Why Netflix rom-com You People has divided the internet.

You People dropped on Netflix just over a week ago, and it's already became the number one movie on the streaming platform across 73 countries.

Directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, the romantic comedy follows the story of Jewish Ezra (Hill) and Black Muslim Amira (London) who navigate being in an interracial relationship whilst trying to merge two very culturally and socially different families.

But despite the many people watching it, the film seems to be one of those that you either hate or love - critics are cringing and Twitter's aflame over a number of supposed issues with the film.

So why exactly is You People dividing the internet?

1. Apparently Jonah Hill and Lauren London have no chemistry.

Critics and viewers can't stop talking about the lack of chemistry between the film's leads.

Whether it was down to the script or bad acting is still up for debate, but London herself admitted she didn’t believe her and Hill's characters would have gotten together in real life.

"Why would these two people really like each other? They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is," the actress told Harper’s Bazaar.

To add to this theory, London is still healing from the death of her partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead in his car in 2019.

During her and Hill's first scene together, the film used the rapper's song 'Last Time That I Checc’d'. That couldn't have helped.

2. Their kiss was... CGI?

The lack of chemistry theory is backed up because apparently, Hill and London's kiss at the end of the film was all CGI.

During an episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, host Andrew Schulz, who played Hill's cousin in the movie, said that the two actors never actually kissed.

“There’s a hilarious thing, I don’t even know if I should share this shit but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said.

"It’s CGI. Swear to God."

According to the actor, Hill and London filmed their characters going in for a kiss but never actually locked lips.

The kiss was created entirely with CGI post-production.

"I’m there, I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss, and their faces stop like this far," Schulz said.

"And I’m like, 'I wonder how they’re gonna play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just gonna cut right there.' But the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you could see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

Wild.

3. The antisemitism allegations.

The Netflix comedy explores the complicated nature of race relations. However, in attempting to do so, the film has come under fire from the American Jewish community.

"The Jewish family are positioned as white, privileged and racist. The Black family just has a stern dad. At the end there’s much Jewish apologising for racism. None for antisemitism. That word never appears," David Baddiel tweeted.

Orthodox Jewish influencer and director of Jew in the City nonprofit organisation, Allison Josephs, told Newsweek how many Jewish people are "really, really upset by this movie".

"The film confuses the Jewish experience with one of 'white privilege' which is not always the case, but is often a trope used in Hollywood," she said.

Another example that's receiving backlash is how Amira’s parents follow the antisemitic black nationalist movement Nation of Islam (NOI).

Whilst not explained in the film, they mention the movement's current leader Louis Farrakhan who is reportedly a notable anti-semite.

In the film Ezra's mother makes a passing comment about being "familiar with what he has said about the Jews", before Ezra stops her from continuing, rather than voicing her misgivings.

These alongside Hill’s throwaway jokes about the Holocaust have upset the community.

"I'm just gonna be like, it's my grandma's Holocaust ring… I mean, game over. They can't say shit once you drop the Holocaust," Hill's character says in the film.

While there's a lot of negative feedback, a small strong fan base is pushing back with the emphasis that it’s just a romantic comedy and people are taking it too seriously.

I guess it's up to the viewer to decide.

Feature Image: Netflix.