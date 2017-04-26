The ABC backs Yassmin Abdel-Magied after her Anzac Day post was deemed "disrespectful".

Social media users and social commentators alike are divided over an ANZAC Day Facebook post by ABC Presenter and author Yassmin Abdel-Magied that has been deemed “disrespectful” and ignited mass outrage.

On Tuesday morning, Abdel-Magied asked Australians to remember those on Manus Island, Nauru, Syria and Palestine as well as the diggers who fought for our freedom.

After being hit with a barrage of racial and religious abuse, Abdel-Magied deleted the original post, issued an apology and instead posted a more simple, “Lest We Forget”.

“It was brought to my attention that my last post was disrespectful, and for that, I apologise unreservedly,” she wrote.

Since then, Abdel-Magied’s Facebook page has been inundated with criticism, with many writing she has “no respect for this country or for those who fought for its freedom”.

Despite the outrage – and the fact much of it is focused on her religion – the public broadcaster told The New Daily there will be no repercussions for the post, and therefore calls for Abdel-Magied’s sacking will fall on deaf ears.

A spokesperson for the ABC emphasised to The New Daily Abdel-Magied is a “part-time presenter” and therefore engages in many activities and with other organisations that are not affiliated with the broadcaster.

“Her views and opinions in that capacity are her own and do not represent those of the ABC,” the spokesperson told The New Daily.

On Wednesday morning, a panel on The Today Show consisting of radio presenter Tim Blackwell, psychologist Sandy Rae and mediated by Karl Stefanovic, was divided on the importance of Abdel-Magied losing her job as a result of the controversy.

According to Rae, Abdel-Magied’s post was “completely inappropriate”, ANZAC Day “is not a time for her to push her own political agenda” and that she should therefore be sacked because of it.

Blackwell pushed back, telling the program that although he agreed the post was inappropriate on “a sacred day”, we have to “stop sacking people” over their ideas.

“You employ people as commentators they’re going to say things one day you like say things, the next you don’t,” he said.

In the wake of the controversy, high-profile writer and author Clementine Ford has settled herself firmly in the ABC presenter’s corner, writing on Facebook that Abdel-Magied “does not deserve this hatred”.

Ford went on to create a petition in support of the 26-year-old as means of counter-acting another one in circulation that calls for her sacking.

“Yes, this is a meaningless petition,” Ford wrote on change.org, “but so is the one circulating demanding the ABC fire her. (Very few signatures so far.) Send Yass some love by letting her know that you support her.”

It’s not the first time ANZAC Day commemorations have been marred by social media controversies – in 2015 former SBS sports reporter Scott McIntyre was sacked for his opinions about the Anzac legacy.

At the time, he referred to the commemoration of Anzac Day as “remembering the summary execution, widespread rape and theft committed by these ‘brave’ Anzacs in Egypt, Palestine and Japan”.