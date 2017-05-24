ABC to axe Yassmin Abdul-Magied's Australia Wide program.

A month on from her controversial ANZAC Day comments, the ABC has announced plans to cut presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s program, Australia Wide.

The news comes following the announcement that the ABC is set to undergo a major restructure that will see up to 200 jobs cut and $50 million a year redirected to regional and online content, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Abdel-Magied – an engineer, writer and presenter – has hosted Australia Wide since 2016. The weekly show tells the multicultural stories of Australians across the country and national current events.

The 26-year-old, who is also a regular on the ABC's Q&A program, angered many Australians in April when she published a Facebook post on Anzac Day that asked Australians to remember the suffering of refugees around the world.

Hours after going live, Abdel-Magied had deleted much of the post and amended the status to include an apology to anyone she had offended.

Calls for the ABC presenter to be sacked came from conservative members of parliament and the media, but the ABC defended Abdel-Magied's right to freedom of speech.

Abdel-Magied also made headlines in February when she argued with independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie about sharia law.

"My frustration is that people talk about Islam without knowing anything about it and they're willing to completely negate any of my rights as a human being, as a woman, as a person with agency, simply because they have an idea about what my faith is about," Abdel-Magied said at the time.

"What is culture is separate to what is faith," Abdel-Magied continued, "and the fact that people go around dissing my faith without knowing anything about it and want to chuck me out of a country."

Lambie then interjected, yelling, "The fact is that there is one law in this country and it's not sharia law."