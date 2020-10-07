A beauty writer's top 12 buys under $15 from the Woolworths beauty sale.

I've been a fan of supermarket and chemist beauty products for as long as I can remember. I've always loved researching, checking out reviews and seeing what beauty experts were loving and then trying them out for myself.

After many years of purchasing the latest affordable beauty buys, I've found a good handful of products that I'll continue to buy instead of high-end alternatives. And that's because they really are as good (and much, much cheaper).

From Thursday, October 8 to Tuesday, October 13, Woolworths are holding their big beauty sale, and some of my favourite affordable beauty brands such as Maybelline, Revlon and L'Oreal are slashed to 50 per cent off.

Because it's easy to go a little crazy when you're talking half price, I've compiled a list of the 12 makeup products that I believe are worth your money - sale or not. And I'm sure you'll love them as much as I do.

This mascara is a You Beauty Facebook Group favourite. When I wrote an article a while back about women's favourite cheapy beauty products, seven women immediately said this mascara. And when I tried it, I understood the hype. It doesn't smudge, it doesn't clump and it makes your lashes look really long. 10/10.

I have been wearing this since the moment I could wear foundation. It comes in both a dewy and matte finish (I swear by the matte), lasts all day and has a huge shade range depending on both your skin colour and undertone. I have repurchased this more times than I can count.

Another You Beauty recommendation. So many women love this blush, and rightly so. It has a beautiful peachy colour as the name suggests, which gives a gorgeous flush to the cheeks without being overpowering. It works on so many skin tones too.

I will continue to repurchase this concealer until they discontinue it (please don't do that). It's creamy and light but has enough coverage to conceal both dark circles and annoying pimples. I use the lighter colour to brighten and the darker shade to contour.

If you wear false lashes, you'd know this cult favourite. These Ardell Demi Wispies give the right amount of volume but don't look fake or like you're wearing false lashes. If you've never tried strip lashes but want to give them a go this summer, these are the perfect beginner pair.

A few months ago, a girlfriend of mine was wearing this and I immediately had to purchase it too. It gives your lips a 'your lips but better' colour, adds a very slight sheen and hydrates all at the same time. If you want something moisturising but not glossy, this is the one to grab.

If you want to GLOW this summer, grab this. It's got this beautiful gold pigment that's very buildable. You can either add a little for a gorgeous 'lit-from-within' glow or go to town and beam.

This is one of those eyeshadow palettes that seriously rivals the expensive ones. There are eight colours that are creamy and highly pigmented. This palette, in particular, has the perfect warm summer shades that work for many different looks.

This one's a recommendation from our very own You Beauty podcast host, Kelly McCarren.

"It's just beautiful. It's a medium coverage - not too thick, not too light and really lovely shade range. I highly recommend it," she shared in this week's episode.

Another favourite repurchase of mine. This bronzer is honestly fabulous. It's got a matte finish with a warm undertone (but not too warm that you look orange). It just works.

There are plenty of supermarket and chemist brow products, but a lot of them leave a red-ish or orange undertone. This one doesn't. It matches your natural brow hair colour perfectly (cool brown is brilliant for blondes) and has a thin, angled tip for precision. Again, I've bought more of these than I can count.

This has been a popular product for so long and rightly so. There are so many shades (the reds are lush), it's ultra creamy and won't make your lips dry out or look crusty. Grab a few; you won't regret it.

