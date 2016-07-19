The phone lines at Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters are clogging up with women calling in to report their periods.

‘Why?’, you ask. Well, it’s all to do with who the presumptive Republican nominee has chosen as his running mate in the US presidential election: Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

Earlier this year, Pence passed a law that required miscarried or aborted fetuses to be buried or cremated, inspiring a protest campaign called Periods for Pence.

As the campaign’s anonymous founder wrote at the time:

Pence's appointment to the Trump ticket is hardly a surprise given the presumptive Republican nominee's attitude to women's health and reproductive matters.

Earlier this year, Trump famously called for women who seek abortions "face some form of punishment", a comment which he later retracted after immense public backlash.

And who could forget the time he said journalist Megyn Kelly must have had “blood coming out of her wherever” when she grilled him during a campaign debate.

Might be time to check your voicemail, Mr Trump.