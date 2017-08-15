Warning issued after a Brisbane woman and her teenage son were stabbed by ex.

The head of a Queensland-based domestic violence support service has urged women being abused to “immediately” seek safety after a Brisbane woman was stabbed by her partner.

A 46-year-old man entered a Forest Lake home about 3.30am on Monday, where he proceeded to repeatedly stab his 37-year-old partner. She reportedly suffered stab wounds to her neck, back and head.

Her 18-year-old son was also stabbed when he tried to stop the attack. He is receiving treatment for wounds to his arm and hands, Brisbane Times reports.

The man fled but died a short time later after his car slammed at speed into the back of a parked semi-trailer at nearby Wacol.

DVConnect chief executive Diane Mangan told AAP there had been an increase in the “extreme level of entitled violence” by some men.

“We at DV Connect have never dealt with more serious, high-risk cases ever before in our history,” she said on Monday.

“In the past two years we’ve progressively noticed that more of the calls for help to safety are coming from women in a very treacherous condition, very concerned that a homicide could easily happen at any minute.”

Ms Mangan urged any woman being subjected to physical or sexual violence to “seek safety immediately for themselves and their children”.

Police are continuing to investigate the Forest Lake incident.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.