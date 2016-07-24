News
beauty

This is why women sometimes wish they were men.

Let’s be honest — men get away with doing things women would probably be crucified for.

Like taking off our shirts when it’s hot. And they don’t have to deal with periods. Or shaving every orifice of their bodies before a date.

They don’t have to deal with the anxiety of growing a small human inside of their bodies or walking home alone at night.

It’s just easier to have a penis in this world than it is to have a vagina.

So, we asked Mamamia staffers why they sometimes wished they were a man. Turns out there are quite a few reasons.

Do you sometimes feel like being a man? 

