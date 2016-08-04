Winona Ryder opens up about her infamous shoplifting arrest.

15 years ago, actress Winona Ryder made headlines when she was arrested for shoplifting. Upon reflection 15 years later, Ryder says she sees the whole episode as an opportunity to take the break she “really needed”.

The Academy Award nominated actress, was convicted of shoplifting $5,500 worth of designer clothes from the Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Beverly Hills in December 2001. She was sentenced to three years’ probation, fined $3,700, ordered to do 480 hours of community service, pay $6,355 in restitution to the store and undergo counselling.

In the fall issue of Porter magazine, Ryder opens up about the incident and what followed:

Wino Forever!