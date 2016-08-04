News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Winona Ryder opens up about her infamous shoplifting arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

15 years ago, actress Winona Ryder made headlines when she was arrested for shoplifting. Upon reflection 15 years later, Ryder says she sees the whole episode as an opportunity to take the break she “really needed”.

The Academy Award nominated actress, was convicted of shoplifting $5,500 worth of designer clothes from the Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Beverly Hills in December 2001. She was sentenced to three years’ probation, fined $3,700, ordered to do 480 hours of community service, pay $6,355 in restitution to the store and undergo counselling.

In the fall issue of Porter magazine, Ryder opens up about the incident and what followed:

Wino Forever!

Tags: acting , arrest , movies , netflix , shoplifting , television , winona-ryder

Related Stories

Recommended