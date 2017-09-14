Finally, we've got our first look at Matty and Laura outside the Bachie mansion.

We’ve done it. We’ve bloody done it.

The Bachelor 2017 is over and Matty has finally found love with Laura Byrne.

After watching their emotional finale scene, we’ve finally got our first glimpse of the couple outside the confines of the Bachie prison mansion and away from Osher’s well-meaning-but-always-there presence.

Yep, THE FIRST COUPLE VIDEO IS HERE.

READ: The Twins recap The Bachelor finale and the result we all saw coming.

And it’s actually ridiculously adorable.

"This is it!" Matty J told Bachelor fans in the video.

"This is when my story finally comes to an end and I get to start a new chapter with somebody who I think is completely and utterly perfect.

"To be honest, I couldn't be happier right now."

Stop it, you guys. You're making our hearts melt.

Laura added that it's been "so wonderful" to be able to share their love story with the world.

"Now we just get to look forward to what the future holds," she added.

A few Bachelor fan favourites also got a special mention in the video, with Matty expressing his interest in playing with Laura's three-legged dog Buster.

Laura added she couldn't wait to "get to know George", Matty J's lovable nephew we first met back when he was vying for Georgia Love's heart, and who was sadly missing from the show's epic finale.

The couple farewelled their fans by saying they just "couldn't wait to be able to be together".

See? Perhaps true love does exist after all!

Congratulations to the happy couple.

LISTEN: Once you've recovered from your heartbreak, tune in to hear Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald discuss The Bachelor finale on Bach Chat.

READ MORE: