Warning: This post contains spoilers for Netflix’s Wine Country.

If you peruse the cast list of the new Netflix comedy Wine Country you’ll probably like I did, clap your hands in glee.

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch; all fabulous female comedic actresses in the one spot. My Sunday afternoon was sorted.

As I settled in for what I assumed would be 1 hour 43 minutes of mind numbing hilarity, my expectations were very high. I had Bridesmaids and The Hangover style belly laughs as the vision for my future self.

But after grimacing my way through all 103 minutes of the star-studded comedy, I was left feeling perplexed.

Did I just watched a film about… nothing?

The film centres around a group of women in their late 40s early 50s celebrating one of their birthdays in Napa. They met working at the same pizza joint in their youth, and stayed friends throughout adulthood.

I am a good two decades away from being able to relate to these women in the literal sense. But that doesn’t mean I don’t get what they’re putting down.

I too wish the wine taster would stop telling me about why my wine is organic, and just give me the goddamn wine.

I too would sing along to old ridiculous tunes with my girlfriends while on a wine tour.

I too have avoided calling my doctor because I was freaking out about blood test results that might or might not tell me that I have a really serious disease.

There were little bits and pieces woven into this film that were funny, relatable, and real.

It had a real chance of being a heart warming comedy through a female filter.

But it just kind of, flopped.

What I struggled with the most was that there was no crescendo; no building up to something really funny, or really heartbreaking, or really insightful, which is what you expect from a film.

In any story there's an introduction, a middle, and an end. But this film just had a never-ending middle.

I found it to be just a monotone snapshot of a moment in time, with a few sprinklings of sub-par humour thrown in. There were some minor turning points for characters - but they felt like little blips. Nothing feature film worthy that made me gasp or laugh out loud, or cry.

It felt like a lot of the plot points were started and then never fully explored or concluded.

Like the fact that Amy Poehler's character had sex with the tour bus operator. There was no real follow up, the plot line just kind of died.

The same with Paula Pell's character's crush on the young artist Jade. It had an interesting and intriguing set up, but it just kind of fizzled and I found myself wanting more out of the conclusion of that story line.

Even Maya Rudolph's character's breast cancer scare was handled really clumsily. There was no tension in the build up, the plot point just kind of appeared out of nowhere and was tied up in a pretty little bow within a few scenes.

Again, I found myself wanting more.

A lot of the time the vibe morphed from being about dysfunctional friendships, to just being a little mean and b*tchy. Many of the scenes were dedicated to the women talking about each other behind the other's backs and lamenting the dreaded "itinerary" that one of the characters had created for the trip.

It all just felt a little 'done.' Especially the "I don't get you young people" spiel that was spun featuring millennials as wanky and over-confident aliens.

As the credits rolled, I was scratching my head. These women are FUNNY. Why am I not feeling satisfied?

In short, I think it was because it didn't feel particularly original, the jokes weren't quite as sharp as we're used to from these fabulous comediennes, and despite a great premise and fantastic cast, it just wasn't a strong enough script.

