Five reasons Matty J's perfect match is most definitely a ranga.

There are some things in this world we just know to be true.

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Coriander is revolting. The woman given the third single date always wins The Bachelor.

This, friends, is why I know with every fibre of my red-headed being that the woman of Matty J’s dreams is most definitely a ranga.

No, you’re right. I have never met the man.

But that is irrelevant because this isn’t a matter of ‘sparks’ or emotional compatibility. It’s simple biology.

Don’t believe me? Here’s five reasons why you should.

Rangas age better

Scientists have revealed a gene which keeps people looking young is EXACTLY the same gene responsible for red hair and fair skin, meaning ginger people are scientifically proven to age better than regular haired folk.

The research suggests that those who carry a variation of the MC1R gene – which causes red hair – look on average two years younger than they actually are.

Hence, Matty will be able to stare longingly at the freckly face he fell in love with for longer. Win.

Rangas produce their own vitamin D

Long story short, rangas can actually produce their own vitamin D… which is actually quite handy considering we can’t go out in the sun all that much.

Essentially, we’re genetic ninjas. I’m not sure how this will help Matty J in his life, but I have no doubt it will.

Rangas have a higher pain threshold

It's widely known red heads have a higher pain threshold than everyone else - it's just one of the many superpowers that make us significantly superior to all other humans.

This trick would come in handy for Matty's future partner, who would undoubtedly have to endure the pain of laughing at his terrible jokes for the next 50 plus years.

Rangas are... distinctive

This one is less scientific and more practical. Because if one thing in life is certain, it's that no one's ever lost a ranga in a crowd.

Matty J and his dream girl would most definitely be out and about on adventures in crowded places most weekends, making this feature highly relevant.

Rangas have a great sense of humour

Among many other qualities such as dazzling wit, an incredible physique and an extremely likeable personality (oh sorry, that might just be me), red heads are known for their fiery sense of humour.

Seeing as laughter is very important to Matty J, it's essential he couples with a woman who can keep the lols coming year after year, after year.

So there you have it. Science.

Now if someone could just arrange for a red headed lady to enter the Bachelor mansion as an intruder (I'm available), that would be ideal.

