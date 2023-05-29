'There was no toxicity.' Phillip Schofield has issued a second statement following more allegations.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are British daytime television royalty thanks to their show This Morning. But despite the sunshiny vibe of their show, they've been embroiled in a capital-letter SCANDAL.

The basics are this — after more than 20 years co-hosting the show, Phillip confirmed last week that he quit This Morning. A few days later it emerged that he had been having an affair with a younger male ITV employee, this fact likely playing a role in him leaving the show so abruptly.

Phillip said the relationship with his junior colleague was "unwise but not illegal" and revealed in a statement he "met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television".

What followed was a statement from Holly Willoughby condemning her co-star, ITV having to put out various PR fires, and Phillip issuing another statement just a few hours ago.

Soon after Phillip's confirmation of the affair, Holly released a statement of her own via her Instagram stories.

She said: "When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

An ITV spokesperson also said they were "deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit" from Phillip, and they confirmed they had cut ties with the host.

ITV and Holly Willoughby aren't the only high-profile figures to distance themselves from Phillip.

A former This Morning host, Eamonn Holmes, has been incredibly vocal about his thoughts on Phillip, saying Phillip has "finally been caught out" but that "he's not the only guilty party" in this situation.

There are now other media commentators alleging a cover-up of sorts.

In response to these sorts of allegations and reports, Phillip has just issued another statement on his Instagram.

He said that those who have "a grudge against me or the show" appear to have the loudest voice in this conversation.

"This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there, there was no toxicity," he said.

"You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard-working people."

Image: Instagram.

His statement comes following reports about This Morning potentially being taken off the air, due to the whole controversy.

The broadcaster denied speculation about the show's future, a spokesperson saying: "As we said on the record [on Saturday], This Morning is not under review and there are no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal [on Monday]."

The Sun on Sunday reported that some hosts had threatened to quit, with one household name reportedly said to have drafted a resignation statement, and senior producers said to fear an exodus of regular presenters.

The newspaper reported a source who said: "The future of This Morning is hanging by a thread and the presenting talent are unsure of their next move."

As for Eammon Holmes, he has since responded to Phillip's new statement, claiming it's "delusional".

As for the leftover presenters who have been filing in for Phillip and Holly, they've been dealt quite a sh***y card.

Additional presenters on the show include Dermot O'Leary, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond, who have built strong profiles for themselves with the British public.

What's for sure is that this is a situation that continues to unfold, with plenty of serious twists and turns along the way.

Feature Image: ITV/Mamamia.