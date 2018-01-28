Dog trainer Mel Ritterman answers: Why does my dog lick the couch? And how can I stop him?

Mamamia’s Keryn has a strange problem with her pupper, Vinnie, aka Vincent Maree. “My dog is licking my lounge. It’s made of fabric and he just keeps doing it. I tell him to stop but he just does it again. Why is he doing it and how can I stop him?” she asks.

Dog trainer, Mel Ritterman together with Animal Behaviourist, Dr Kate Mornement, reveal the answers!

Dogs lick for a number of reasons. There is never one simple explanation for something like this because behaviour in dogs is so complex!

I thought I would turn to my lovely friend, Dr Kate Mornement from Pets Behaving Badly to help us out with a more in-depth and specific answer. Dr Kate is a PhD qualified Applied Animal Behaviourist. She consults to pet owners and people working professionally with animals. She is a media spokesperson, educator and Kate is also a mum!

“According to behaviour science - any behaviour that maintains or increases in frequency must be reinforcing (rewarding) or it would not continue. Although licking is a normal behaviour for dogs, when it becomes excessive it should be addressed. Stopping this behaviour requires understanding the motivation behind it," Dr Kate Mornement says.

"In many cases, excessive licking is related to an underlying health or behavioural issue such as Canine Compulsive Disorder. A trip to the vet to treat or rule out a medical issue is a good first step. Excessive licking can also be related to anxiety. Dogs lick to relieve anxiety just like some people bite their nails or fidget. Treating the underlying cause of the anxiety, under the guidance of a qualified behaviourist, will help stop the licking."

"Finally, if the licking is not excessive, and just something your dog does occasionally why not provide your dog with appropriate outlets for licking? These can include soft toys, chew toys and feeding your dog from puzzle toys. Reward your dog for licking these items with lots of attention and treats. If your dog licks the couch, redirect them to lick the appropriate items and reward heavily. With some time and repetition your dog will be much more likely to lick these items instead of your couch".

Here are some more reasons dogs lick…

Exploring. it’s amazing how much a dog can learn about you or about something by using their tongue. Dogs use their sense of taste to distinguish the various things around them and us.

It feels good. They wouldn’t continue with a behaviour over and over if it didn’t feel good.

To communicate. Dogs communicate in many ways; barking, tail wagging, body posture, etc. Licking is another way for them to communicate and tell you something.

To Show affection. If your dog can see that you’re enjoying when he licks you, he may keep doing it.

Obsessive compulsive behaviour. Sometimes licking can be a sign of stress, anxiety, not enough physical or mental stimulation. It is important to get to the bottom of this and work out what is causing the stress and anxiety.

Attention seeking behaviour. Your dog might just be trying to get your attention, and if you are giving it to him when he licks, he will continue this behaviour. If you think your dog is licking for attention, stop giving him the attention. Ignore the behaviour.

Something might just taste delicious. If your dog is licking you constantly, he may like your salty/sweet taste. For example, Cooper has learnt that toddlers generally have food on them, so he often tries to lick kids. As a dog mum, I don’t mind him doing it to my kids (sometimes, not all the time as it is pretty gross) but other people may not appreciate this, so it is important to teach your dog boundaries. If your dog is licking the same spot constantly, on the carpet or the couch for example, food may have been dropped there recently. Cooper will do this to the carpet often if the kids had dropped food earlier in the day. So I will just remove him from the area to stop this.

If you have any mre questions for Mel, put them in the comments below or send an email to mel@cooperandkids.com.

