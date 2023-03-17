What we know about Yan Yan Chan, Harry Styles' (alleged) new girlfriend.

Right now, the internet is obsessing over one woman and her name is Yan Yan Chan.

The 28-year-old Australian fashion model is from Hong Kong, China and began her modelling career in Sydney, Australia.

Oh – and she's also rumoured to be dating British singer and performer Harry Styles.

In November 2022, Styles ended his relationship with the director and actor Olivia Wilde. The pair worked alongside each other Don't Worry Darling — in which the singer played one of the starring roles. They were together for almost two years before calling it quits.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source told People. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," the source added.

Since then, Styles has been linked with several models but the one that's caught the most interest is our very own Chan.

Currently living in the United States, she has also expanded her career beyond modelling to become a successful blogger and influencer, with over 210,000 followers on her socials.

Chan was previously in a long-term relationship with Amazing Race breakout star Nathan Joliffe but the couple apparently split in late 2022.

Yan Yan Chan. Image: Instagram @_yanyanchan.

According to reports, Chan and Styles were seen hanging around together in Byron Bay, New South Wales. They've also followed each other on Instagram since 2020.

Romance rumours were sparked when the model attended Styles' Love On Tour in Sydney. A source told Daily Mail Australia that everything kicked off between the pair when he slide into her DMs.

The singer was also previously linked to New Zealander model Georgia Fowler, who allegedly inspired the song 'Kiwi'.

When asked about whether she'd gotten to have a listen to the new album, Harry's Home, Fowler told GRAZIA, "Ooh, I haven’t listened to it, no. You just go and live your life, you know. Everyone is just normal people. [The tabloid attention] is really no different and I’m not going to change anything or do anything different… so yeah."

She later told The Morning Show hosts Larry Edmur and Kylie Gillies that she didn't "really know anything about it" and added she "definitely" does not have a baby," saying, "The song’s all about [having a baby] so I think it’s highly unlikely [it’s about me]."

The pair dated in 2015.

"Harry wanted to spend some quality time with Georgia away from prying eyes," an insider noted when asked about a trip they took to a hotel. "They kept to themselves and mostly spent their time in their room and garden, ordering food to the room instead of eating in the restaurant."

As for who exactly is the inspiration for Harry's Home, Styles preferred to keep it a mystery.

"[Fowler is] a huge part of the album," he did admit to Rolling Stone, however. "Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap… and hope they know it’s just for them."

