Who is Travis Kelce? Everything we know about the NRL player reportedly dating Taylor Swift.

Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called time on their six-year relationship back in March, much speculation has been bubbling away about where her heart will go next. Of course, there was her rebound dalliance with controversial musician 1975 frontman Matt Healy in May, but for the most part, she has been living her best single life.

However, recently there have been whispers a’brewing after media outlets began reporting on a possible romance with NFL player Travis Kelce, especially after she attended his football game over the weekend.

But who is he? Here's everything we know about Travis Kelce and his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is a professional NFL player who holds the position of ‘tight end’ in the Kansas City Chiefs team. The 33-year-old has been playing for the Chiefs since he was drafted in 2003 and is widely considered to be one of the best athletes in the league.

Born in Ohio, Travis’ life has been decidedly football-centric having grown up playing in little league and high school teams. He then went on to accept a scholarship offer to attend the University of Cincinnati.

When it comes to his personal life, Travis previously dated journalist and social media influencer Kayla Nicole on and off for five years before the split in 2022.

Back in January, Travis appeared on The Pivot Podcast where he referenced his dating life. "I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession," he said.

Which brings us to...

What has been the timeline of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumoured romance?

July 7, 2023 - Eras Tour.

Like all good romance movies, there’s a point where the two lead characters cross paths by some divine twist of fate. In the case of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, their story begins in July, when Kelce attended the Eras Tour at the Arrowhead Stadium (his NFL team's home ground) in Kansas City.

July 26, 2023 - A missed meet-and-greet.

On an episode of his podcast New Heights (which he hosts with his younger brother, Jason) Travis admitted that he went out of his way to make a bracelet for Taylor which had his number on it. He took it with him to the Eras Tour to give her, however, didn't get the chance.

"I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life,” he said.

“I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything.”

September 17, 2023 - Everyone’s invested now.

It’s hard to believe that sports broadcasters are making Taylor Swift references in 2023, but here we are!

During a game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, commentator Ian Eagle delivered the pun of the year when he said "Kelce finds a blank space for the score!"

September 24, 2023 - Taylor accepts his invitation.

Over the weekend, the internet lit up after Taylor was spotted in Travis' box at Arrowhead Stadium - with his mum!

It seems she accepted Travis' invitation.

This definitely isn’t a blank space any more... stay tuned to see how this unfolds.

