The Hills' Whitney Port is expecting her second child. It's "likely another unhealthy pregnancy".

This post deals with miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

Whitney Port has shared some bittersweet news.

This week, The Hills star announced in a YouTube video that she's pregnant, expecting her second child with her husband Tim Rosenman. However, during the clip, Port, 36, explained that it's "likely another unhealthy pregnancy", following two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"I'm currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she began.

"I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Watch the trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings. Post continues after video.

The reality star explained that during her recent ultrasound, her doctor found that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at."

"He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down," she said.

"He thinks they'll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday.

"But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman. Image: YouTube.

With so many other women experiencing this heartache, Port believes its important she shares their story.

"It's such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do. And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it," Port said.

"And I know that there's likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this."

Port and her husband Tim Rosenman share a four-year-old son, Sonny.

While she's "extremely grateful" for him, Port added: "I'm scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it."

"The emotions are obviously very complicated," Port continued.

"I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I'm extremely hungry and just very achy, but I obviously don't know what's going on inside my body."

The couple later received some positive news.

In the caption of the same video, they wrote: "Between filming and now, [we] have had another appointment where the doctor heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone's surprise.

"Who knows what will happen, but we had to share with you all."

Port has been open about their pregnancy struggles before.

In July 2019, she announced that she and Rosenman had suffered a miscarriage, before sharing earlier this year that they suffered another pregnancy loss.

"I just need one more healthy pregnancy," she said in a YouTube video in January.

"Maybe we'll adopt if we really want a third."

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

You can download Never Forgotten: Stories of love, loss and healing after miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death for free here.

Join the community of women, men and families who have lost a child in our private Facebook group.

Feature Image: Instagram/@whitneyeveport and YouTube.