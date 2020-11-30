Oh. Melania Trump's annual White House Christmas decorations are very... funeral-esque.

Melania Trump has unveiled her annual White House Christmas decorations, and they have arrived to save 2020.

Mainly, because they're a very literal reminder that she and her husband will be... gone soon.

Melania is huge on symbolism - like that time she wore the "I really don't care, do u?" jacket to visit immigrant children at the US/Mexico border and that other time in 2018 when she enlisted handmaids to stand in the White House as Christmas trees. For legal reasons, one of these is a joke.

Under his eye. Image: @Pappiness/Twitter.

It's that time of year again. No handmaids were involved in 2020, but there are a lot of... urns.

The big reveal comes two months after recordings of the First Lady, released by former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, included her saying: "Who gives a f*** about Christmas?"

GASP.

