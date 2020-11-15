Rumours of Melania planning to divorce Donald Trump won't go away. Here's exactly what we know.

"[Melania] will be in the south of France on a really big yacht with a really big brim hat doing what she's always wanted to do: nothing."

Those are the words of Melania Trump's former best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was explaining to 60 Minutes in September what the First Lady of the United States will do if her husband loses the presidential election on November 3. (Spoiler alert: he did.)

Whilst her husband is infamous for his loud and brash persona, Melania Trump herself has kept a wall of ambiguity around her. Now that his loss is reality, the mystery that surrounds Melania and her marriage is only intensifying, as whispers of divorce rumours escalate.

With less than three months left in the White House for the powerful pair, what exactly does their future entail?

Here's what we know.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump's prenuptial agreement.

In 2017, when Donald Trump was first sworn into office, his wife Melania did not move into the White House for five months.

The official message was that she wanted to wait until their son, Barron Trump, had finished the school year. But a well-sourced book by Washington Post reporter, Mary Jordan, alleged this year that the delay was actually due to renegotiations of her prenuptial agreement with the president.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” Jordan writes in The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.

Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump. Image: Getty. In 2018, Town and Country magazine spoke to divorce attorneys about what their prenuptial agreement likely entailed, with Jacqueline Newman, managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, speculating that Melania will be the primary caretaker of their son Barron, 14, and will get money for child support.