"I call him 'Little Donald.'" The lavish life and childhood Barron Trump.

This week, Melania Trump announced her 14-year-old son with US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both his parents were confirmed as COVID-19 positive earlier in October, but on Wednesday the First Lady said subsequent testing showed Barron had the virus.

"It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news," she said in a statement.

Video via ABC.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

Asked about his son at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said "Barron's fine", before pivoting to talk about Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for the Supreme Court.