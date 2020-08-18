In 2003, two-year-old Sophie Delezio survived a horrific car accident. This is her life now.

In 2003, a brave little toddler captured the hearts of thousands of Australians when she became involved in an accident at the Roundhouse Childcare Centre in NSW.

That day, two-year-old Sophie Delezio suffered burns to 85 per cent of her body after she became trapped under a burning vehicle which had crashed into the childcare centre and caught alight.

The toddler would later spend several weeks in hospital, before losing both of her legs.

But this wasn’t her final challenge. Three years later, the Sydney girl was hit by a car as her nanny pushed her wheelchair across the road near her home in Sydney's northern beaches.

She was hit by a car and thrown 18 metres, leading Sophie to suffer a heart attack.

Now, 17 years later, Sophie is an upbeat teenager, recovering more with each surgery and finding her place in the world.

In an interview with Woman's Weekly, the now 19-year-old opened up about her recent stint in London, where she studied sociology and international relations at the University of London.

In the interview, Sophie was clear that she has never let the accidents define her, or prevent her from achieving her ambitions.

"In my mind I'm not 'Sophie the girl with no legs' but someone completely normal. I think of myself as Sophie the chatterbox, the socialite, the girl who loves a good hamburger and enjoys each day as much as she can," she said, according to Now To Love.

Ahead of Sophie's move to London last ﻿year, her father told Sunrise that he believes she's been ready to move overseas for years.

"I think she’s been ready for this before the accident at two years of age," he said.

"She'd fall over and get straight back up again.

"We’re very proud of her. She’s very self-reliant now, street smart. She’ll do well."

During an interview on the Today Show in 2018, Sophie shared how thrilled she was to be getting her driver’s licence after getting 120 hours of driving experience as a learner.

"I need help most of the time just to drive me around because it’s harder for me to catch transport so just the fact that I’d be able to take myself places and not having to ask for that extra assistance," she said at the time.

At the time, the teenager was also completing her Year 12 studies.

"I’m currently completing year 12 and I am still rowing, and acting, and just trying to get through this year," she shared.

But for Sophie, her time in high school and university was made a little harder by the injuries she suffered in the two near-fatal accidents.

Sophie lost the fingers on her right hand and both feet as a result of the car crashing into Roundhouse Childcare Centre while she was napping. The then two-year-old was in a coma fighting for her life for three months, leading many to label it a "miracle" that she survived.

Then, in May 2006 she was once again involved in a car accident. This time the car threw her 18 metres from her wheelchair. The resulting injuries included a broken jaw, broken ribs, fractured collarbone and a punctured lung as well as bleeding on her brain and a heart attack. Just a month later she was released from hospital and had returned to school by July that year.

However, her recovery never really ended. Sophie told Today that she still undergoes surgeries, but views them as positive steps forward.

"Knowing that I can’t change who I am, I just have to push through and get on with life."

"Each surgery I have makes it easier for me to move and do certain things so that attitude 'get through this so you can do this'."

In an interview with ﻿Women's Weekly﻿, Sophie's father Ron described her as a "determined young woman".

"She has had to be determined and strong all her life. After everything that she has endured in the past 15 years, her just being alive is a testament to how determined she really is. She has had a plan to live overseas for at least a couple of years and she's been quietly working toward that goal the entire time," he said.

"Her injuries are such that she needs constant treatment from a team of surgical and burns-care specialists. In the past 15 years, she's probably had more than 100 operations to adjust the skin grafts that cover her body. That an incredible amount of surgery for anyone to have, let alone a teenager who is trying to live life the best she can. Yet we've let her assume the responsibility for most of the regime herself in recent years. I can't tell you how proud I am of her. She's incredible."

Sophie has also chosen not to dwell on her hardships – and did not let her near-death experiences stop her from going skydiving in Queenstown, New Zealand in 2017.

"Everyone goes through hard parts in their life and yeah there have been struggles that I have had to overcome but that happens to anyone in any situation," she said.

"The main thing is that I’ve overcome them."

This post was originally published on April 20, 2018, and updated on August 19, 2020.