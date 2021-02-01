"Most likely she's hiding in Sydney." The enduring mystery of Melissa Caddick.

The vanishing of millionaire Melissa Caddick has bewildered detectives for nearly three months now.

At the brink of dawn on November 12, 2020, the mother-of-one ostensibly went for her daily run in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Her son told police he heard the door close at 5:30am. Caddick left without her phone, keys or wallet and never returned. She hasn't been seen since.

Her husband, Anthony Koletti, reported her missing to police over 30 hours later - an unusually lengthy time, which Detective Inspector Gretchen Atkins told 60 Minutes made their investigations harder.

Not only is Melissa Caddick still missing, but so too is the millions of dollar she allegedly took from her family and friends.

One day before her disappearance, the Australian Federal Police had raided the 49-year-old's cliff-top home in Sydney's Dover Heights because of her dodgy business dealings. The financial adviser was accused of operating without a licence and orchestrating false financial statements for her clients, many of whom were close friends.

On Sunday, Channel Nine's 60 Minutes showed never-before-seen footage from Caddick speaking with police on November 11, the day before she vanished. Police say this is their last confirmed sighting of Melissa Caddick, although her husband says he was with her the night before.

Melissa Caddick on November 11, 2020, the day before her disappearance. Image: Channel Nine.

Unbeknownst to her clients at the time, Caddick’s wealth management business Maliver Pty Limited had been subject to an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) since early September.

The case was listed for a hearing on November 13, one day after she went missing. On November 27, Melissa Caddick was due to appear in the Federal Court, which was held in her absence.

The extent of Caddick's allegedly fraudulent activity has since been made public.

Police believe clients trusted her with up to $20 million collectively, which she secretly used to fund her lavish lifestyle, whilst providing them with false financial statements to make them believe their investments were growing.

Caddick's personal bank records show she had spent millions of dollars on luxury clothes, accessories and travel. As 60 Minutes reported, she spent nearly $250,000 at Christian Dior, $200,000 at Canturi Jewellers and even $25,000 on protein shakes.

Melissa Caddick and her husband, Anthony Koletti. Image: Facebook.

Due to the extent of what was alleged against Caddick, her bank accounts were frozen and her passport was suspended.

When ASIC raided her home, they also took the hard-drive of the CCTV cameras attached to her home, meaning they were disabled on the morning she disappeared.

Cameras attached to neighbouring houses show no sightings of any person who matches the description of Caddick, suggesting she likely did not leave on foot and may have been picked up in a car, according to Detective Atkins.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Detective Atkins was honest about the unusual reaction of Caddick's husband to his wife's disappearance. Detective Atkins said Koletti, 38, has been "probably more restrained" than what you would expect of someone whose wife is missing, and he "isn't always ringing us, which is different to what we would normally see". Despite the unusual reaction, there is no indication that he knows where his wife is.

So, what are the possibilities for where Melissa Caddick is?

Retired detective Gary Jubelin told 60 Minutes that there are likely three options: Caddick has been murdered, she's in hiding, or she has died by suicide.

"Most likely she's hiding in Sydney, somewhere that she's familiar with," he said.

"With today's COVID pandemic that we're all facing, the fact that people gather around in masks would work in your favour if you're trying to hide at this particular point in time.

"You could put your face mask on and walk down the main street of Sydney and no one would know who you are."

Melissa Caddick has been missing for nearly three months. Image: Facebook.

Detective Atkins explained that if police do find Caddick, she will not be arrested.

"There's no warrant for her arrest," the detective explained. "She's not wanted by any court [and] she's not a fugitive. She can go back, see her husband and her son."

The ASIC investigation into Caddick's alleged fraud will return to court on February 22.

You can watch 60 Minutes' full investigation into the disappearance of Melissa Caddick here.

Feature image: Facebook and Channel Nine.

