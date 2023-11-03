Big Brother: House of Love is set to shake up everything we know about Big Brother Australia.

Big Brother himself is back, and he is promising 'the spiciest season ever' as fifteen sexy, single housemates compete with and (probably) make out with each other on the way to scoring the $100,000 prize.

The new season airing on Channel 7 and streaming on 7plus is set to embrace a new kind of Big Brother Australia: new rules, new rooms, new tasks, and... more smoochies.

In the best news ever, Seven's Head of Scheduling, Brook Hall, has said that Big Brother 2023 plans on returning to its roots, as the chaotic personality-led reality show that found a huge following in the early '00s.

"There won't be so much gameplay, it'll go back to more Big Brother from the past. It was becoming almost Survivor-esque... But we've now thought there's so much in that space, let it be more raw Big Brother," he told TV Tonight.

"We tried to make it pre-recorded, family safe, more games. [This season] will be a more stripped-back to traditional Big Brother, where the cast is younger."

Bring it on!

The 2022 season of Big Brother Australia saw iconic housemates compete against fresh blood, with the most legendary of them all, Reggie Bird, coming out victorious and becoming the first Aussie contestant to win twice.

Who will win this year? We can't wait to find out.

Where is Big Brother Australia 2023 filmed?

The modern iteration of the reality show is filmed in a specially built production studio, rather than the traditional Big Brother house the original series filmed in Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

The 2022 season was filmed in Sydney's Olympic Park while earlier seasons were filmed in Sydney's North Head.

It's still unclear exactly where Big Brother Australia 2023 was filmed.

What is the prize money for Big Brother Australia 2023?

The housemates will battle it out for a prize of $100,000.

When does Big Brother Australia 2023 start?

Big Brother: House of Love is coming to a TV, laptop or tablet screen near you on November 6, 2023.

Where can I watch Big Brother Australia 2023?

Big Brother Australia will air on Channel Seven and 7Plus four times a week from Monday to Thursday from 7:30pm.

And most importantly, is Big Brother Uncut coming back?

You know it! A weekly episode of Big Brother Uncut will stream on 7Plus following every Thursday night episode.

Feature image: Channel Seven.