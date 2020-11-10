Mark your calendars: The three dates in November to get all your Christmas shopping done.

With everything that's gone on in 2020, Christmas shopping hasn't exactly been front of mind.

And although we have some time before December 25, we all know it will come around quickly and we'll be left feeling a lil' (a lot) stressed about last minute present shopping.

During the month of November, there will be three major sales: Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Each will have stupidly good deals on some of our favourite products.

So basically, mark your calendars.

These three key events will make Christmas shopping for everyone in your family (even the hard ones) a simple task. Plus, you'll getting products heavily reduced... so maybe chuck in some presents for yourself too?

To make sure we're all prepared, we've compiled every detail you need to know about each key sale - when they begin, when they end and exactly what will be on offer.

Here's what you need to know about Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 in Australia.

Click Frenzy 2020 in Australia.

First off the bat, Click Frenzy starts at 7pm on Tuesday, 10 November, and will run for 53 hours until midnight, Thursday, 12 November.

The event, named Click Frenzy The Main Event, will involve over 800 brands, offering fashion, technology and homeware products at seriously cut-throat prices.

And besides these brands getting on board and hosting their own sales, Click Frenzy will be having their own flash sales called Go Wild; where you can get your hands on products that are 99 per cent off. Think, $4 Apple AirPods and $2 GHD hair straighteners. Insane.

But as the name suggests, the products will be gone in a flash (literally).

Here are our favourite Christmas present picks from the Click Frenzy 2020 sale.

Peppy Co LED Light Therapy Mask, $179 (30 per cent off at checkout).

Image: The Iconic.

Read our review of this mask here.

Sukin Kimmy Hogan Hand Wash, $13.95 (40 per cent off at checkout).

Image: Sukin.

Eco Modern Essentials ECO. Bliss Diffuser & Deep Sleep Trio Collection, $105 (30 per cent off at checkout).

Image: The Iconic.

Image: PE Nation.

Piper Portofino Straw Top Handle - Tote Bag, was $79.95, now $47.97.

Image: Myer.

Reliquia Forever Hoops, $129 (30 per cent off at checkout).

Image: The Iconic.

The Beauty Chef Glowing & Gutsy, $89 (20 per cent off at checkout).

Image: Adore Beauty.

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, was $59.95, now $50.96.

Image: Adore Beauty

Here are some key brands and their sales during the Click Frenzy sale.

The Iconic: 30 per cent off selected styles across a huge range of gifts, fashion, beauty, sportswear and more.

Sheridan Outlet: 60 per cent off all Sheridan and 30 per cent off pillows and quilts.

Cotton On: 30 per cent off sitewide.

Glassons: 30 per cent off everything.

Marks & Spencer: 25 per cent off all womenswear and menswear

Gorman: Up to 70 per cent off online exclusives.

Boohoo: 50 per cent off everything.

PE Nation: up to 40 per cent off selected items.

Adore Beauty: up to 20 per cent off selected brands.

Priceline: Up to 75 per cent off selected makeup.

Sukin: 40 per cent off sitewide with code CLICKFRENZY40.

T2: up to 50 per cent off selected items.

Myer: savings across homewares, electrical and fashion. 30 per cent off Christmas trees, décor and decorations.

The Athlete’s Foot: up to 40 per cent off a range of footwear from ASICS, Brooks, Adidas, Nike and more. 25 per cent off all clothing (excludes socks).

Bose: up to 50 per cent on select products; ranging from noise-cancelling headphones to portable bluetooth speakers.

If you want to see the full list of participating brands, check out the Click Frenzy website.

Black Friday 2020 in Australia.

The second event sale this month will be the Black Friday sale. This year, it will fall on Friday, November 27. Many brands will keep the deals going from Friday through to Sunday, yippee!

Unfortunately, we don't know what brands will be involved just yet, but as soon as we hear the news, you'll know too.

Cyber Monday 2020 in Australia.

And lastly, the final sale day: Cyber Monday.

Luckily, you'll remember this one because it falls on the Monday following Black Friday. Meaning, this year, it falls on Monday, 30 November. It will go for 24 hours.

Again, there is no news on the hot deals coming on this day just yet, so we'll get back to you.

Feature image: Supplied.