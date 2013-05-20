News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Gay people get asked this question all the time. Now we're asking straight people. Tell me, when did you choose to be straight?

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The following video flips a commonly asked question on its head. And the result is surprisingly uplifting.

Gay people have often had the question asked of them – whether by family, or friends, or media, or politicians – ‘Why did you choose to be gay?’ Or, ‘When did you choose to be gay?’

The implication of such questions is that their sexual orientation is a ‘choice’, and they should be able to easily change it to fit in with the status quo.

But what if the question was instead, ‘When did you choose to be straight?’

The responses in this video are heartwarming. Even the respondents who have an unclear position on whether or not they think gay people ‘choose’ to be gay, seem to readjust their point of view when the same question is asked of their heterosexuality.

Logic meets empathy. It’s a beautiful thing.

Okay, so. When did you ‘choose’ your sexual orientation? 

Tags: current-affairs , gay-marriage , politics , video

Related Stories

Recommended