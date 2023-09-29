I have long admired the people online who can pack their 7kg of hand luggage and go overseas unburdened by a lumbering checked suitcase. While I have admired these capsule wardrobe people, I have never considered myself one of them.

Because what if it rains and I need a waterproof jacket? What if I go out for a nice dinner and decide on some high heels? A blazer? A leather jacket? And what about a hat if it gets hot? And the gym shoes? Then what about my SERUMS?

You get the picture.

I like to pack for all occasions and I enjoy the process - especially if I am just packing for myself.

Recently, I went to the UK to visit my family followed by a few days with a friend in Jordan. I knew Jordan in the Middle East would be hot, but London? Well, anything goes in September so I packed as many layers, bottoms, frocks and footwear options that I thought I would need.

I rammed my suitcase to its maximum capacity of 23kg and then used the largest possible carry-on backpack for some 'overflow items' read: more spare outfits.

Watch: Horoscopes at the airport. Post continues below.

Now, I'm ashamed to say I really only wore six key items on rotation.

While I mightn't be ready to go for the 7kg-only capsule packing just yet, a significantly lighter checked suitcase has many benefits.

Not only did I nearly break my toe yanking my heavy 23kg case off the collection belt, but unpacking it and repacking it every time I moved locations was a huge pain.

So, if you are about to embark on an overseas trip here are my top six vacation outfit tips, that I also plan to follow next time I travel.

1. A Lightweight Blazer.

Four jackets (two blazers) come with me on my trip, but most days I just wore this oversized camel-coloured one that I purchased second-hand but is originally from Trenery. It was perfect for the in-between seasons' weather and the neutral tone went with everything.





2. A comfy pair of straight-leg Girlfriend jeans.

I packed two pairs of jeans, but as one pair were longer and required heels - I only wore them once in two weeks and honestly I could have left them behind.

These Alexa Girlfriend straight-leg pair from DECJUBA were a good length for sneakers, sandals and heels and were comfortable enough to wear while sitting and enjoying a cheese plate and a wine or while flying. Hurrah.

Me in THE jeans and my sister and I twinning. Image: supplied.

3. A handful of white tops.

I packed WAY too many T-shirts and layers in a variety of colours and then only ended up wearing three of them. Partly because of the warmer weather but also because my white tops went so well with my favourite blazer and jeans. They looked fresh and crisp, and could also be paired with the black tracksuit pants I wore on the plane.

I took one white T-shirt and two Rosalie tanks, also from DECJUBA, as I liked the way they felt and fit me. Next time I will ditch all my other tops in favour of maybe one extra white one to save on washing.

A random selection of white tops, the blazer and jeans. Image: Supplied.

4. A comfy pair of white sneakers.

While sandals are the go for a beach holiday, you know for a city break you'll be getting the step count up. Any comfortable sneakers or trainers will do, but white ones just go with everything. I chose to pack my trusty pair of white Nike Air Force 1's. Actually they were barely ever in the suitcase because I wore them most days.

Great for walking around London, Brighton and, later, Petra in Jordan. The only downside is that I had to give them a good clean when I got home as they'd definitely lost their gleaming box-fresh appearance by the end.

5. A matching co-ord set.

Not only does a matching co-ord set look cute and FASHUN, but it is light to pack, light to wear AND good for visiting countries where covering up is advisable.

I wore this set from H&M (the previous season) in Amman, Jordan to visit the Roman Theatre and Citadel and it was cool, sweat-free and appropriate. And easy to mix and match with other items.

It's cute and comfy. Image: Supplied.

6. A midi-length dress.

My midi-length black dress is actually from George at ASDA in the UK (ships to Australia - woo) that I purchased in 2022, but I loved the flowing peasant style and the fact it isn't overly long so I can team it with my flats or heels if I fancied (which I didn't).

A dress like this is perfect for a night, out or can also be dressed down for a not-too-hot kind of day of wandering around wine tasting or visiting galleries as a city-based tourist.

The midi-frock. I only wish I had taken a better photo... Image: Supplied.

What are your go-to holiday outfits? Have you got your packing down to a fine art? Tell us in the comments below.

Laura Jackel is Mamamia's Senior Lifestyle Family Writer. For links to her articles and to see photos of her outfits and kids, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Supplied / Canva.