After almost a year, Kylie Jenner has finally shared the name of her second child.

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's son following months of speculation.

The reality star, who gave birth to her second child in February 2022, announced his name is Aire.

Alongside the name reveal were a series of photos on Instagram - making it the first time we've seen photos of the 11-month-old.

When Jenner gave birth to Aire last year, she announced her baby's name was Wolf Jacques Webster - before circling back to say she was changing it.

"FYI," she wrote at the time, "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star become a mother for the first time with Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Jenner initially kept her pregnancy a secret until the birth, choosing to keep her journey to motherhood private until she was ready to release a short documentary detailing her experience.

"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," the beauty mogul wrote on Instagram in 2018. "I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

In the May 2021 issue of Tmrw Magazine, Jenner spoke about how life-altering becoming a parent is.

"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," she said. "I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It’s been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family."

