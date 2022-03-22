A new name for 'Wolf' and a $10,000 cot: What we learned from Kylie Jenner's 10-minute pregnancy video.

Kylie Jenner has released a nine-and-a-half minute documentary detailing the pregnancy and birth of her second child.

The birth of the 24-year-old's first daughter, Stormi Webster, was kept a secret until she shared a video titled 'To Our Daughter' in 2018.

This time around, however, Jenner shared the news of her pregnancy prior to the birth.

Watch: The most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Now, after a relatively private pregnancy, Jenner has released a video titled 'To Our Son'.

The new video gives a very intimate look at Jenner's baby shower and four-year-old Stormi's reaction to the news that she was becoming a big sister.

From Jenner's pregnancy cravings to a look into the baby's nursery, here's what we learnt from the new video.

The couple have changed their son's name.

After Kylie Jenner shared the link for the new video to her Instagram Stories earlier today, she shared that her son's name has been changed.

Just over a week after welcoming their son, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced his name, Wolf Jacques Webster, on Instagram Stories.

But now, over a month later, the couple are going back to the drawing board.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote earlier today.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The couple haven't announced their son's new name yet.

He had the same due date as their first-born.

Jenner's firstborn, four-year-old Stormi, featured heavily in her brother's pregnancy video.

Throughout the video, Jenner and Scott were shown including Stormi through every step of the pregnancy, with the four-year-old joining them at appointments and standing alongside them for speeches at the baby shower.

At one point in the video, Jenner told her daughter that her new brother had the same due date as she did.

"That means you and the baby could have the same birthday! Are you okay with that?" Jenner asked Stormi.