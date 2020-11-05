Everything you need to know about what's happening with the US election right now.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he expects he will win the White House, whilst President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results.

In the past 12 hours, the presidential election has remained a nail-biter race with no winner yet declared.

At the time of publication, Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes, whilst Donald Trump has 214. The magic number to win is 270.

There are still five key battleground states that remain too close to call: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Here's what you need to know.

Biden has won Michigan - but not according to Trump.

Late on Wednesday, local time, media networks CNN, Edison Research and Fox News declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden had won the key battleground state of Michigan.

With 99 per cent of the vote counted, Biden held a lead of just over 60,000 votes, according to the Detroit Free Press.

However Trump, who narrowly won Michigan in 2016, has disputed this result in a tweet that has since been censored by the social media network.

"We hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,..........there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!" Trump tweeted.

Historically, statewide recounts in Wisconsin have changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes. Biden currently leads by more than 20,000 votes out of the 3.3 million ballots counted in Wisconsin.

Donald Trump wants to halt counting of votes in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is another key battleground state, which is currently too close to call between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. However, this hasn't stopped Trump from claiming Pennsylvania as a victory for him.

President Donald Trump's campaign has said it is suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and has also asked to intervene in a US Supreme Court case over mail-in ballots in the state, which could determine the winner of the election.

The campaign said on Wednesday it was suing to stop Democratic officials in the state from "hiding" the ballot counting process from Republican poll observers.

There are still hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted in Pennsylvania, the majority of which is mail-in and absentee votes.

Prominent Republicans have condemned the President for falsely claiming victory in states he has not won, and for ultimately saying he "did win this election," when millions of votes were yet to be counted.

“I was very distressed by what I heard the president say,” former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania said on Wednesday.

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, told ABC News that there was “just no basis to make that argument tonight.”

He continued: “All these votes have to be counted that are in now. In Pennsylvania, the counting won’t even start until tomorrow or Thursday or Friday because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended for three days when you can accept ballots. I understand that there could be an argument on that based on Pennsylvania law, but that argument is for later. Tonight was not the time to make this argument.”

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro also tweeted: "No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has."

Feature image: Getty.

