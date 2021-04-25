What you need to know about the catastrophic coronavirus wave overwhelming India's hospitals.

For the fourth day in a row, India has recorded a new world record for daily infections of COVID-19, as the country deals with a catastrophic new strain that is overwhelming their under-funded hospitals.

On Sunday, the country registered 349,691 new cases, bringing their total to almost 17 million known infections since the pandemic began. India is now the global epicentre of the pandemic, which is waning in many other countries as vaccine roll-outs bring down the rate new infections.

India's death toll is nearly 200,000 people, growing by more than 2,000 every day.

Covid-19 patient on oxygen support waiting for admission amid a shortage of beds, at LNJP Hospital, on April 22, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Image: Getty.

Here's what you need to know about India's 'tsunami-like' second wave, including what Australia is doing.

"It's a tsunami."

India's hospitals are buckling under the devastation of exponential new cases, forcing doctors to turn patients away.

The critical issue is a severe lack of oxygen, which some hospitals have been begging for via social media.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, on Saturday tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi.

One lawyer pleading with state and federal governments to intervene, saying the new cases were like "a tsunami".

Crematoriums across Delhi have announced they are full and have asked grieving families to wait. Some families are being forced to keep dead bodies in their home, while they wait to find a crematorium. Across the country, mass cremations for victims of COVID-19 are now taking place.

Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease are seen burning at a ground converted into a makeshift crematorium where mass cremation of covid deaths were held on April 20, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Image: Getty.

What went wrong?

Health experts said India became complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control, lifting restrictions that allowed for the resumption of big gatherings.

Others said it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus coursing through the world's second-most populous country where people live in close proximity, often six to a room.

"While complacency in adhering to masks and physical distancing might have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave has been fuelled by a much more virulent strain," wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School, in the Indian Express.

Experts say the only way India can turn the tide is to ramp up vaccinations and impose strict lockdowns in the so-called red zones of high infection. It has opened up the immunisation program to all adults but faces a shortage.

India is using the AstraZeneca shot and homegrown Covaxin to vaccinate their population of 1.3 billion. It has also approved Russia's Sputnik V and has urged Pfizer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to provide them with vaccines.

Australia reduces flights coming from India.

Mark McGowan announced a three-day lockdown in Perth and Peel on Friday. Image: Getty.

Western Australia's Perth and the Peel region have entered a three-day lockdown because of a man who is infected with the Indian strain of the virus.

The virus spread in the corridors of a quarantine hotel in Perth, infecting a man who was staying adjacent to an infected couple who had returned from India.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has asked Morrison if the state can halve the number of weekly international arrivals over the next month, from 1025 to 512.

The federal government is also cutting flight arrivals from India by 30 per cent, in light of the crisis.

An added measure, announced by Scott Morrison this week, is people who have been in high-risk countries (including India) in the past two weeks will need to test negative for COVID-19 within three days of boarding a flight to Australia.

Meanwhile, the Northern Territory recorded 13 new cases in arrivals from India on Friday. Of the 38 active cases in the NT, 35 are people who flew in from India.

Just over nine per cent or 1.85 million Australians have now been vaccinated. In contrast, the United States has vaccinated more than half of its adult population, while the United Kingdom is sitting at 63 per cent.

