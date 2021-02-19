explainer A year ago, Hannah Clarke and her children were murdered. Can you remember their names? Belinda Jepsen Senior Features Writer February 19, 2021 ADVERTISEMENT Tags: news-stories , australian-news , domestic-violence , explainer Related Stories pregnancy "Are you sure it’s only one in there?" The 20 most annoying things to say to a pregnant woman. tv That absolutely bonkers Behind Her Eyes ending, explained. news Everything we know about the domestic violence charge against Andrew O'Keefe. explainer 'I'm a proud Gamilaroi and Kooma woman. Let me tell you about my great grandfather. And my cousin.' explainer Men and women kill their children in equal numbers. But there's a difference. news When Taraji P. Henson's ex-partner was murdered, she couldn't find the words to tell their son. explainer 8 things you can do to make a real difference when it comes to gender-based violence. opinion Today, the Prime Minister should be wearing a black tie. explainer Four women, two days. The article we don't want to write anymore. explainer Four women, two days. The article we don't want to write anymore. Recommended The Queen just stripped Harry and Meghan of their royal patronages. Their response was... sassy. 9 micro-habits that are proven to make you live longer. In 1981, a man shot the President of the United States. The name on his lips was 'Jodie Foster'. "I'd found my forever person in a 'paediatrician'. Until I found out about his other, much younger, girlfriend." The real message hiding in Meghan and Harry's pregnancy announcement. 'Modern dating culture is a nightmare. We're all playing a game that's fundamentally unfair.' 'I once believed I could be famous. And now I'm a skilled woman who can't get a job.' 7 affordable foundations that are seriously underrated, starting at $9. KELLY MCCARREN: "I used to be a 'Kate'. Here's how I became a 'Tully'." "My husband cheated on me. I know I drove him to it." LEAVE A COMMENT