"A ray of light." Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins mourned following fatal movie set shooting.

On Friday afternoon, reports emerged about a shooting on the set of the film Rust.

As details started trickling in, it was confirmed that a prop gun had been discharged, killing the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding the movie's director, Joel Souza.

It was later announced that the producer and star of the film, Alec Baldwin, was the one who fired the gun.

In the hours since, further details have come out about the incident, the prop gun, and those involved.

Here's everything we know about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

What happened?

On Thursday afternoon US time, Alec Baldwin was in character, rehearsing a scene for his new Western film, Rust, that involved him shooting a gun on set.

Per The New York Times, an assistant director handed Baldwin one of the three prop guns and yelled "cold gun!" indicating there were no live rounds in the firearm. When the actor fired the prop gun, he struck two people: Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography, was shot in the chest and flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died.

Joel Souza, 48, the film's director, was shot in the shoulder and wounded; transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He was later released.

Police have since shared Hutchins was sitting in front of Souza watching the rehearsal play out when they were struck.

According to an affidavit filed by the Santa Fe Country sheriff's department, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun "did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun", as it was "set up" on the tray by the movie's armourer.

Police have not yet said what the armourer told investigators.

The Rust film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Image: Getty.

What is a prop gun?

The term "prop gun" refers to nonfunctioning guns, cap guns and fake guns made of wood, plastic or rubber. The term can also refer to real guns modified to fire blank cartridges.

When used in films, blank cartridges are filled with gunpowder and lack the deadly bullet - which is usually replaced with cotton or paper wadding.

The force of firing a prop gun is just as intense as a real gun, providing the shooter with real recoil. At close range, they can cause injury or death.

Shortly after the incident on the set of Rust, investigators confirmed the gun used was in fact a "prop firearm". It is yet to be determined how and what type of projectile was discharged.

In an email sent by the union the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44 to its members, it was noted the prop gun used by Baldwin contained a live round.

"A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza," the email said.

A Local 44 source later told the Los Angeles Times that "live" did not refer to the type of projectile in the gun. It's rather an industry term for a gun loaded with any material, including blanks.

Accidental fatal gunshots on movie sets are rare, but they have happened before.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce and Linda Lee, was killed by a prop gun wound on the set of The Crow.

The prop gun that killed him was not properly checked before the fatal incident, meaning the projectile tip of a dummy round was accidentally lodged in a gun chamber and then propelled out of the gun by a blank cartridge, shooting Lee in the abdomen.

How has Alec Baldwin responded?

Since the incident, Alec Baldwin has released a statement and been in contact with Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor wrote in a statement on Friday.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Her husband Matthew shared a statement with Insider on Friday.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," he said.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic.

"I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

The couple have a son together.

How has the industry responded?

A number of people close to Hutchins and Baldwin have shared their deepest condolences since the tragic incident.

Actor Joe Manganiello paid tribute to the "fantastic" cinematographer in an Instagram post saying: "She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person.

"She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person."

In a statement, Hutchins' agency, Innovative Artists, referred to the 42-year-old as a "ray of light".

"Halyna Hutchins was a ray of light," the statement read.

"Always smiling, always hopeful. She decided early on she would take the craft of cinematography by storm and the last couple of years proved she was well on her way.

"Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family.

"All those in her orbit knew what was coming; a star director of photography, who would be a force to be reckoned with."

As the investigation into the incident continues, the film set has been shut down and production has been paused indefinitely.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, said in a statement.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation.

"We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Feature Image: Instagram.