NRL star Jarrod Wallace made a 'sexist' comment about his pregnant fiancée. He says it was an 'inside joke'.

NRL star Jarrod Wallace has been called out after making a 'sexist' comment about his pregnant fiancée on social media.

The 31-year-old shared a photo of himself and his partner, Shannon Wells, at an event on Instagram on Monday alongside a caption, which he claimed has been 'misinterpreted'.

"You look real good cooking our little boy, but even better when you're washing my clothes," he captioned the post, which was later shared by influencer gossip account @influencertea_aus.

Image: Instagram@influencertea_aus

The Dolphins player quickly received backlash online, prompting him to delete the caption and share an amended version.

In it, he defended his comment as an "inside joke" between himself and his partner.

"Take 2 – my beautiful fiancé [sic] looking gorgeous while cooking our baby boy," he wrote.

"Also for anyone concerned about my first post, it was an inside joke between us."

However, that didn't stop people from calling him out in the comment section.

"Usually, if you're a public figure, you’d think about what you’re typing before you post it," one person wrote.

“Sometimes it’s best to keep an inside joke inside," said another.

Wells later came to her parent's defence and commented on the post herself.

"Well, thankfully you do the washing honey, along with everything else while I’m nauseous," she wrote.

Comments were later turned off on the post and Wallace has since issued an apology.

"I am sorry to anyone that possibly took offence to an innocent inside joke between my fiancé and I," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday night.

"I now know that I need to better elaborate any posts with intended humour in future. It was not my intention, but to clarify, it is an ongoing joke between us."

Wallace went on to say he has been receiving "threatening messages" and would never want anyone to think he promotes sexism.

"I am a proud dad and step-dad to our four beautiful little girls, also the most empowering of my beautiful fiancee and would never want anyone to have an opinion I am sexist or promoting sexism as a public figure," he wrote.

"That being said, misinterpretation of an inside joke does not give strangers permission to send threatening messages to either myself or Shannon, threatening the wellbeing of our daughters and unborn child."

He added those matters are now being "dealt with legally and will be investigated by police".

Image: Instagram@jarrodwallace8

The 31-year-old announced he was welcoming a child with Wells last week, following his septation from his ex-partner, Courtney Thorpe, last June.

Wallace shares a three-year-old daughter with Thorpe, and two other daughters, aged seven and nine, with a former partner.

Feature Image: Chris Hyde/Getty/Instagram@jarrodwallace8