When you have three kids, you don't want to waste time cleaning.

By JO ABI

When you live with three kids, everything can feel like a battle.

“Wash your hands.”

“Brush your teeth.”

“Put your rubbish in the bin.”

“Clean up that mess.”

“Stop fighting.”

“Stop chasing the cat.”

“Finish your breakfast.”

“Finish your lunch.”

“Finish your dinner.”

I just want more peace and quiet, more calmness and enjoyment.

I want to get through one day when things run smoothly from sun up to sun down.

Making things as simple as possible is the key to having a happy home life. So what’s the best brand of handwipes, you ask?

Wet Ones really make everything easier to clean. I can use them on the kids, the dining table, the cat and even as makeup removers at the end of the day.

I’ve used Wet Ones to polish my car dashboard, clean my sunglasses and I keep packs everywhere. Every room in the house has a packet of Wet Ones. They are on the dining table, in the bathroom, in the bedrooms and in the lounge room.

I have travel packs in my handbag and in the glove box.

Yes, I could live without Wet Ones and use a dirty, germ-infested cloth that I rinse out several times a day but Wet Ones just make everything simpler.

Wet Ones are tissues, cleaning clothes, mops, sponges…

If I start to run out I panic. I buy them in bulk.

And they smell fab.

Every mother knows how much simpler cleaning thanks to Wet Ones. My kids clean their hands with them before meals and we use them to clean up the mess when painting becomes finger painting.

I feel much calmer now that the kids are older and can grab them to help clean up themselves and their messes.

I’m still trying to get through an entire day without nagging and yelling. I know I’ll get there one day. All we can do is try to do better each day. And hugs cure all.

Wet Ones is the original and number 1 brand of portable hand wipes that you can trust to provide a quick and easy clean-up for your family. With Wet Ones, you can control messy situations wherever you are and be sure that they will keep your hands clean and germ-free.

