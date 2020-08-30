HOROSCOPES: A flood of emotions and renewed purpose: The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning August 30. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

This week sees Rams filled with renewed purpose and drive. Embracing your personal power has motivated you. Perhaps you’ve overcome a childhood fear or a recent challenge. Either way, this week, you’re unstoppable! Joining forces with a fabulous female makes you stronger and savvier. Together, you can take on the world.

﻿﻿

Wednesday’s full Moon illuminates your friendship zone, exposing gossip that’s circulating amongst your crew. The original intention was never meant to hurt, betray or insult you. So, try to find it in your heart to forgive and let go. A cherished dream or important goal is waiting to be realised. All you need to do is take the first step.

Watch: Horoscopes and virtual dating. Post continues below.





This week, some people push you to your limits, while others surprise you in the best of ways. See each interaction as a test and control your response. In doing so, you’ll remain objective, making it less likely that you’ll overreact. The outcomes depend on how effectively you communicate. So really, you have more power than you think.

Like a veil has been lifted, Wednesday’s full Moon shows someone’s true colours. Even though this person has burned you in the past, being the sweetheart you are, you’ve given them the benefit of the doubt. But, although you’re a lovely person, you’re no pushover, Cancer! This week, you make it known that you mean business.

A major transaction takes place for Lionesses this week, and whatever you're exchanging, it’s a game-changer. The cosmos isn’t insisting on a financial trade, like a loan or a significant purchase. An exchange of ideas or swapping a prized possession could prove equally valuable. Whatever it is, you stand to gain considerable benefit.

La Luna ripens in your relationship zone on Wednesday, bringing a flood of emotions. For singles, this could go two ways. Either you find the big love you’ve been holding out for. Or, the feels are so overwhelming you want out altogether. In short, it's make or break time. Couples conquer an emotional issue once confusion has cleared.

A casual chat with your number one person turns into anything but, thanks to the Sun’s wink to asteroid Chiron. At first, you may feel that you’ve been a disappointment. Yet, if you let down your defences, and open up a little more, the other person will do the same. And then, you’ll bond together in mutual understanding, love and acceptance.

Avoid a loss or setback by attending to necessary documentation this week. Wednesday’s full Moon heightens sensitivity, but you can use this to your advantage. Someone close needs you to tune in. Ask questions about how they’re coping, rather than sitting back and waiting for them to come to you. Trust your spidey senses on this one.

The Moon’s Node and Venus demand payback. If you’ve borrowed something, make sure you return it in tip-top condition. Otherwise, you’ll have to reimburse the loss. If you've loaned a personal item to a friend or relative, double check that it’s still in good nick once it's returned. It's best to point out any issues there and then.

Venus’ presence in your relationship sphere gives you the strength to do what must be done. This could be very positive for you, Capricorn! As the sign most capable of commitment, why are you holding back? It’s because you want to be 100 per cent sure, right? But remember, there are no guarantees in life, and you’ll definitely miss all the shots you don’t take.

You’re on the right track when it comes to a sealing a critical deal this week. As the Sun embraces Uranus, your planetary ruler, a stroke of luck hits by Thursday. Negotiate the T’s & C’s of a verbal or written contract with confidence, but ensure you highlight what you’re bringing to the table. In other words, make your value known.

As La Luna climaxes in your sign on Wednesday, you’re full of feels. You’re a super sensitive soul, Pisces, and can sometimes pay a hefty price for your high emotional IQ. But don't apologise! Instead, cry bucket loads into a trusted friend’s shoulder. Scream, punch (something soft) and then laugh hysterically if it makes you feel better. And I promise it will.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.