HOROSCOPES: Relationship hurdles and new friendships. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 6.

Are you caught in a mind maze of thoughts, but can’t pinpoint what’s gnawing at your core? Okay Aries, stop and take a deep breath. Declutter your mind by doing the same in your physical space. Create order by rearranging furniture, feng shui style, and cleaning out cupboards. You’ll soon be feeling calmer, more organised and in control. This week, your outer world reflects your inner world.

The Sun warms up your wellbeing zone on Tuesday, giving you the next four weeks to start a health revolution. Even if your physical body is in tip-top shape, why not take things to the next level? How can you take things up a notch, Taurus? Think about signing up for a marathon, 30-day yoga challenge or commit to weekly weight training with a bestie. You can make great progress now.

On Tuesday, the Sun highlights your relationship with children, meaning your own offspring or a child that you have a meaningful connection with, such as a niece or nephew. If this child is putting on a brave face and you sense their courage is more of a facade than the truth, dig a little deeper. They may simply need some extra TLC. Whatever the case, don’t underestimate how important you are to them.

Your home is your castle, Cancer. As the most house proud of all the zodiac signs, when your living space is looking fine, you want to show it off. The Sun is encouraging you to do just that, but Mars retrograde is blocking plans. This week, a celebration you were excited about hosting may not go as expected. Treat yourself to something special instead.

Venus has your head and heart in a spin. One minute you're looking at love one way, and the next you have an entirely different view. Singles with a plethora of options are confused about which is best. While couples on an emotional roller coaster ride are calling for calm. This week, your best path is a selfish one. Choose yourself, Leo, and everything else will fall into place.

On Thursday, Mercury and retrograde Mars make mischief in your money sector. For some Virgos, a debate over finances is likely. While others deal with misplaced funds, forgotten payments or an overdue debt. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on your bank transactions. The good news is that the Sun discovers a satisfactory solution by week’s end.

The Sun enters your sign on Tuesday beginning a brand new solar cycle for the upcoming 12 months. Isn’t it weird that you can desire something so badly, and when it finally manifests, it’s lost its gloss? If this is true for you, see it as a positive step in easing away from what’s no longer meant for you. Now, it’s time to release attachments to outdated goals and reset your vision for a stellar future.

Try to streamline tasks this week. That way, you’ll achieve your goals without running yourself ragged in the process. Mercury’s jostle with Mars places a heavy weight on your shoulders. Whether it’s one enormous undertaking or a plethora of things to tick off your to-do list, know that you don’t have to be superwoman. Tackle priority #1 to the best of your ability, and that’s enough.

Dreams are realised when the Sun activates your sphere of hopes and wishes on Tuesday. This rare event only happens once a year, so turn every opening into an opportunity. Let your heart lead you towards what scares the bejeebers out of you! Chances are, that’s where you’ll find your pot of gold. Everything you desire is on the other side of fear, so move through it and grab what you want!

With so many ambitions and ideas on the go, your busy buzzing mind is constantly on the move. Mercury’s alignment with Mars encourages you to go for glory because your concept has potential. By all means, follow through with your smart plan, but don’t burn yourself out before you hit your target. Also, make sure you attend to the details to avoid a do-over at the eleventh hour.

Radical is your middle name, Aquarius. If there was ever a sign that was the black sheep of the zodiac family, it’s you! This week, Mercury’s kiss with the Moon’s Node asks you to lean into your unconventional nature. Be open to new ways of doing things. That goes for how you meet, interact and network with people too. Embrace new friends and associates, the quirkier, the better.

Your charitable nature is one of your finest qualities, Pisces. This week, you’ll be inspired to support an organisation or someone close with a generous donation. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re about to give away all your worldly goods. You may offer your time, expertise or carry out a task to support someone in need. In time, whatever you give will be returned to you tenfold.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

