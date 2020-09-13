HOROSCOPES: How Thursday's new moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 13. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Employment shuffles and shifts have tested you, Aries. Lately, even students have experienced a change in how they see their professional future. Where work is concerned, you feel like you're on a never-ending roller coaster ride. But there’s good news for ambitious Rams. On Sunday, Jupiter wraps up its retrograde, bringing a stroke of luck to your career zone. Recognition is coming your way!

﻿﻿

Thursday’s new Moon brings welcome news for parents. A previously failed tactic kicks in, with excellent results. This goes to show that if at first you don’t succeed, just try again. Provided you're consistent, your efforts will pay off. Others get an extra go at something that fell short of the mark the first time. Here’s your second chance - make it count.

Watch: Horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.





You’ve learnt a valuable lesson, and this week, your wisdom pays off. Life’s easy in retrospect, right? That moment when you get to look back over your shoulder and see everything clearly. It's comforting to know that it’s all behind you and that you’ve emerged with a thicker, stronger skin. This week, the Sun’s kiss with the Moon’s Node gives you the gift of hindsight. Use it shrewdly.

Jupiter’s retrograde is finally done and dusted in your relationship zone. Now that the lucky planet is heading in the right direction, Crabs get their mojo back. Whether or not your partner comes to the party is irrelevant. If your sweetheart doesn’t tow the line, option B awaits. Happy couples know that sometimes, it's okay for your lover to be kept on their toes.

Be attentive to your body’s needs, Leo. On Tuesday, the Sun and Pluto eliminate what’s not in your best interests. Attempts to ditch an unhealthy vice is met with success, so get rid of a habit that’s holding you back. The same can be said for your mental health too. Please be mindful of your self-talk. The thoughts that ruminate around in your head are powerful.

On Thursday, the new Moon gently asks you to try again. If you decide to take another shot, La Luna lights the way. All you need to do is give the word. Now, it’s time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and lift your gaze to the sky. Still, before you begin again, think about how you can do things differently this time. Then, follow the rainbow all the way to the pot of gold that awaits.

Thursday’s new Moon illuminates your recuperation zone, encouraging some well-earned pampering. For you, this could mean taking a break from noisy relatives, the kids or even your partner. Happiness can be found in solitude this week, Libra. Remind yourself that if you’re feeling frazzled, everyone around you will be too. Spoil yourself!

New friendships are opening up for you, thanks to La Luna’s influence. While you haven’t been feeling the love from your usual crew, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Ditching your old besties isn’t a good idea and may leave you high and dry if the newbies don’t go as planned. By all means, invite some fresh meat into your pack, but stay loyal too.

The Sun’s clash with the Moon’s Node is testing you. Will you stand and fight, or will you throw in the towel? As the saying goes, 'you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em'. But which to choose? The truth is, you already know but fear is holding you back. The answer is different for each Archer, so listen to your gut feels and choose what’s right for you, and you alone.

Honestly Capricorn, you deserve a pat on the back for surviving the recent planetary retrogrades all in your sign. While Pluto and Saturn are still rewinding, Jupiter shakes off his backwards spin, flowing forward from Sunday. Having the lucky planet happily humming through your sign brings many blessings. This week, expect improved health and smoother sailing in all your partnerships.

Venus pokes Uranus, provoking your mother, sister or aunt to ruffle your feathers. Stand your ground and don’t allow anyone to sway you from your purpose. Although well-intentioned, this person isn’t fully informed, and most importantly, she isn’t living your life. There’s no need for harsh words, just gently remind her that you’re capable of making your own decisions. And that’s that!

Although this week brings a breath of fresh air in the form of a new project or chapter, someone is intent on undermining you. Their doubts stem from jealousy, so don’t allow them to project their negativity onto you. Stay your course, Pisces. Come up with your own facts rather than listening to biased opinions. Believe in yourself and toss the naysayers to the curb.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.