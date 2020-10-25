HOROSCOPES: Self-reflection and gossiping friends. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning October 25. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Open up and talk about your feelings, Aries. Mercury and Venus glow in your relationship zone, so you can’t help but let it all out. Getting a concern off your chest brings a huge sigh of relief, as you work towards a viable solution. Shy Rams (yes, there’s such a thing) are urged to let their crush know they’re interested—time to bite the bullet!



Venus enters your health sphere on Wednesday, stepping up your game where your wellbeing is concerned. Don’t beat yourself up if you’ve slackened off - you’ve needed the time off. In fact, the lull motivates you to get on top of your fitness regime. By mid-week, you’ll be brimming with energy. Use it to your best advantage.

Monday is your day to shine as the Sun illuminates Mercury, your planetary ruler. Even though the communication planet is in rewind, the Sun offers a fleeing boost. If urgent matters have been put off because of the retrograde, tick them off now. Intimate subjects and personal conversations should top your list.

This week, you're targeted by a jealous frenemy, but the best thing to do is rise above petty gossip. Turn a deaf ear to talk that’s beneath you because defending yourself only pulls you into the fray. Instead, set your sights on all the exciting things that lay ahead - that’s where you need to be directing your attention.





A hottie from your study group or place of work has their eye on you. You’re attracting interest like a moth to a flame, and you do love a bit of attention, Leo. So, provided you’re not already spoken for, and the feeling is mutual, go for it! One word of warning, however: Mercury is still in retrograde, so make you know exactly where you stand before giving your heart away.

On Wednesday, the love planet waves goodbye to your sign, forcing you to think carefully about what you want out of a relationship. Being the practical earth sign you are, writing lists help you collect your thoughts. Jot down the positives and negatives to get a clearer picture of what you need moving forward.

Hello sweet romance! On Wednesday, Venus smothers you with lashings of love. Couples reconnect during a conversation in the fresh air, as being out in nature gets all the feels flowing. Single Librans find they have more romantic possibilities than they bargained for. When in doubt, chose someone that helps you be your best self.

Make a firm commitment to work within your limits. Pushing yourself isn’t a good idea after Mercury enters your rest zone on Wednesday. You’ll be efficient in all you do, provided you don’t bite off more than you can chew. Once you say ‘yes', you’ll be obliged to follow through. It’s okay to say ‘no’ sometimes too.

Aim to recharge this week. The Sun and Mercury align in your mental health sector, begging for some time in solitude. Simply stepping away from your regular haunts and usual routines will refresh you. Still, it’s not easy, is it? The trick is to take quickies - just a few minutes of mindfulness. Ten deep breaths won’t take long, but the benefits are huge.

This week, make forgiveness your top priority. Let go of regret and resentment because they’re toxic emotions that erode your wellbeing. Most of all, forgive yourself. Know that it’s okay to make mistakes because no one is perfect. Learning this lesson helps you to support someone that’s going through the same thing.

Mercury’s retrograde through your career zone brings reflection. Are you happy in your current place of employment? Could you do better? What more can you do to seal the deal? It’s best not to act on any of these thoughts until the communication planet ends its rewind. However, after Wednesday, you’ll get a glimpse at what lies ahead.

Love feels like hard work, thanks to Venus’ brush with serious Saturn. It helps to remember that progress isn’t linear and some things (and people) are worth fighting for. Still, the planets promise a happy ending if you’re prepared to make an effort. Don’t stick your head in the sand, hoping a problem will resolve itself. This week, you’ll have to work it out.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

