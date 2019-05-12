HOROSCOPES: Exactly what's in store for you this week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 12. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

A struggle for recognition or authority sees you coming out on top when the Sun harmonises with mega planet Pluto on Tuesday. You’ll emerge triumphant but remember to stand in your power. There’s no need to push or use force. You do have a tendency to go to extremes Aries. This time, step back and let the win come to you.

Venus graces your sign with beauty or a special gift on Wednesday. The planet of luxury lingers for the next three weeks, so use her charms to your advantage. If you’ve been considering undergoing a little cosmetic enhancement, then go for it! You will be thrilled with the result. A new hairstyle or wardrobe purchase will also do the trick.

Mars explodes into your zone of values and priorities on Thursday. Because the red planet activates this area of your life only once every two years, this is big cosmic news! Chances are, you have a decision to make. You may find yourself at a crossroad, wondering which path to take. Refusing to compromise on your morals is the right way to proceed.

This week, you’ll receive a blast of extra oomph when motivated Mars enters your sign for the first time in two years. A health issue that may have kept you feeling under par will be on its way out. Finding a positive outlet to burn up excess energy is the perfect remedy to a stressful situation or person. Air any pent-up frustrations.

Be crystal clear in all your conversations this week. Mercury’s dalliance with foggy Neptune is likely to create some confusion, leaving you scratching your head wondering where you went wrong. The problem is most likely a misunderstanding that’s been blown out of proportion. Be responsible for communicating your needs, if you wish them to be met.

La Luna connects you with like-minded folk when she illuminates your sign on Monday. Be open to making new friends and connections. There may be a keeper in the mix. You are often highly critical of yourself and others due to your lofty standards. Relaxing your expectations adds warmth and joy, if you can manage it this week.

Most golden opportunities don’t come around twice but when Mars makes his fiery presence felt in your career zone, for the last time in two years, you are given a second chance. Perhaps you lacked confidence or the expertise the first time. This time make it count. Mars is backing you until Wednesday. Don’t delay success any further.

Without a doubt, you are the best zodiac sign at keeping a secret. But Pluto’s alignment with the Sun brings a piece of information out into the open. The news may be uncomfortable at first or a bitter pill to swallow, but in the end, you’ll welcome it as a huge sense of relief. Releasing the burden of secrecy sets you free.

Mars blasts into your financial sphere on Wednesday. Deals and negotiations that have been put on hold or delayed can now be undertaken with confidence. You’ll find that money matters progress on their own accord, but if you apply your smarts and follow through with a little effort, the results will be so much sweeter.

Matters of the heart require some attention this week. Now is not the time to take your sweetheart for granted and assume that you no longer need to make an effort. Having said that, any display of affection and attentiveness on your part will be met with great appreciation. Singles can expect to meet a worthy contender.

Your health zone gets a kick in the backside when Mars, the red planet of motivation, makes his presence felt. Drag yourself off the couch, away from the kids or the computer screen and move your body. Address your fitness goals to reap fantastic results. Your motto this week is to work hard and play hard. Get your sweat on Aquarius!

A short trip is on the cards with Venus’ move into your travel sector. Don’t be surprised if your boss asks you to attend an interstate meeting or event. If a personal commitment is causing conflict in your work schedule, make every effort to cancel. Time away is just what you need, even if it is a working holiday. Other Fish focus on studies or exam preparations this week.

