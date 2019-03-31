HOROSCOPES: How this week's new moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning March 31. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Be mindful with your words on Sunday when Mars catapults into your information sector. You may be doing your best to get your message across, with every intention of being upfront, but the red planet has a way of heating up a conversation. If someone is looking for a verbal sparring match, simply walk away.

Set aside some time for yourself by week’s end. Venus, your planetary ruler loves to pamper, nurture and nourish your body and soul. When she connects with La Luna on Thursday, you’ll benefit from a healthy dose of self-love. If life is sweeping you up in a chaotic whirlwind, schedule time to replenish. Ditch the guilt. It’s all a matter of balance.

Mars blasts into your sign for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday. The red planet rules action and can work wonders if you chose to channel Mars’ gifts to your best advantage. Do that by stepping up your motivation. Put extra oomph into the area of your life where you need a boost. Effort equates to success this week.

A karmic pattern comes up for review when Pluto, the planet of transformation and the Moon’s Node connect on Friday. Smart Crabs chose the high road and are not tempted by lower quality options. If it benefits you in the long term but requires commitment and a bit of hard work, then that’s the right choice to make. You are totally up to the task.

Expand your horizons this week Leo. There are many ways to do this and they all involve doing what must be done for the sake of your personal growth. Friday’s new Moon is encouraging you to welcome new an experience with open arms. Take a step in a direction that you find scary and yet you know is good for you or read a book that promises to stretch your thinking.

It’s time to make a change to the way you approach your finances. This week’s new Moon offers a unique way of generating income. You may be considering an investment fund, transferring your cash to an improved savings scheme that offers better interest or a higher paying job. Be open to learning more about your financial options.

Friday’s new Moon spotlights your relationship zone, ushering in the beginning of a brand-new phase or shift. If you want to make a change in your existing relationship, then you are encouraged to sit down and have a heart-to-heart discussion about your desires. Once you are both on the same page mentally, you will be more likely to move forward as a strong team.

You are a powerful creature dear Scorpio, there’s no denying it. When Mars enters your zone of transformation on Sunday, how will you show off your gifts? Use your influence for the benefit of the greater good rather than for personal superficial gain. Making your mark in a way that serves those closest to your heart will bring you the greatest satisfaction.

Mars turns up the heart when the planet of sexual desire explodes into your relationship sphere. Couples are urged to discover deeper levels of intimacy through exploring a cheeky bedroom fantasy. Whilst singles take a new connection up a notch. Sagittarians are a naturally adventurous bunch, so expect this week to be hot and steamy.

Thanks to action orientated Mars, you’ll have no trouble motivating yourself to get your sweat on this week. The red planet rules willpower, so you’ll have plenty of get-up-and-go, zest and vibrancy. Lazy Goats that choose the couch over exercise may experience a buildup of stress and tension. No excuses!

Your boss may ask you to attend a course that will further your skill set, or you might decide to add another string to your bow. Friday’s new Moon encourages you to increase your knowledge in a way that will prove invaluable in your career. Even learning one new small trick is likely to attract new clientele, impress a person in authority or improve your options in the workplace.

A swell of emotion rises up by mid-week, leaving you feeling like you’ve had the wind knocked out of you. Embrace the feelings that bubble up to the surface rather than trying to stuff them away. The Moon is gracing your sign, and in order for La Luna to do her spring cleaning, she must begin with an emotional detox. See this as a positive cleanse.

