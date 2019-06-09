HOROSCOPES: Exactly how your mood will be affected this week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning June 9. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

How you get your message across is just as important as what you say. No matter how well-meaning your intention, if your delivery is not on target, it won’t hit the mark. Speak from your heart and make sure you communicate with sensitivity. Otherwise, your request will fall on deaf ears. Begin the discussion with delicacy and finish with certainty.

La Luna tantalises your relationship zone on Thursday, inspiring a romantic date-night with your partner. The simplest things will be oh-so-gratifying, so savour the moment. Single Bulls receive an exciting, erotic text message or notification through social media with the sole intention of luring you in. Accept any offers with caution.

Venus, the relationship planet, is entering your sign. Your love life will be firing on all cylinders, offering you a multitude of options, including a lasting commitment or a proposal from your sweetheart. Single Twins connect via a dating app or through a mutual friend. Couples are encouraged to be frivolous, silly and playful this week.

Someone you trusted with an intimate piece of personal knowledge uses it for their own personal gain. What feels like betrayal in the beginning turns out to be a blessing in disguise. Realise that things could have been worse had you not uncovered the snake in the grass and rid yourself of anyone that is untrustworthy.

Owners of a small pet may need to take a trip to the vet this week when Mars confronts Saturn. Lions contemplating taking on the responsibility of a new pet should go for it. The little animal will prove to be a loving addition to your family, with all the hard work well worth the effort. Remember to check your new pet’s zodiac compatibility with you and your family.

Money matters are on your mind when La Luna shines in your financial sphere. Focus your efforts on balancing your cash flow. What comes in must equate to, if not exceed, what goes out. Getting on top of this simple yet crucial challenge assures successful long-term growth. If you’re offered an opportunity to increase your earnings, grab it with both hands.

The Moon aligns with your sign sometime over the course of this week, bringing togetherness with a significant man in your life. For some, this could be your boyfriend or husband. For others, it will connect you with a brother, friend or father. Either way, you are destined to receive stellar support, guidance or advice from your male counterpart.

You’ve been generous with your time, money or affections and yet someone keeps expecting more of you. It’s time to draw a line in the sand Scorpio. Mars, your planetary ruler says enough is enough by week’s end, demanding that you learn to say ‘no’. You may be worried that you’ll be perceived as harsh but in reality, you’ll gain respect.

A home renovation, repair or a project concerning your family is under review this week. However, Mars’ dance with foggy Neptune could see someone promise more than they’re prepared to deliver. Have a few quotes under your belt and do your own ground work. You may have to account for another person’s inefficiency.

Feeling like you’re hanging by a thread? That’s because you’ve been dealing with some heavy planetary action lately. Know that although the going has been tough, this is also a time of tremendous growth and opportunity. Soon you will be able to recognise the gift in this experience. Be open to the powerful transformation that has already begun.

As if last week’s permission to let loose and have some fun wasn’t enough, this week social Venus graces your zone of play and creativity. You’ll feel less like buckling down to your daily grind and more like hanging out with your crew or creating a masterpiece. Successful attainment of a goal is assured if you can manage to combine creativity with a savvy professional connection.

The Sun’s clash with Neptune is telling you that you can achieve your ambition but it may be best to go it alone. Stay away from a Svengali type character this week. If someone is promising you the world, chances are they want something from you other than your happiness. Nothing is worth giving away your personal power for. You’ve got this.

A self confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.