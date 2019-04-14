HOROSCOPES: How this week's full Moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning April 14. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Slay procrastination when Mercury lights up your sign on Wednesday. This week is all about making firm decisions. Follow through with anything that makes you feel amazing about yourself and what you have to offer. If a relationship is not stepping up to meet you half way, consider going it alone. You’ll shine brighter as a solo act.

Happy Birthday Taurus! The Sun enters your sign on Saturday, marking the beginning of a season that is all about you. You’re not usually comfortable claiming centre stage, but this week will place you in the spotlight. Enjoy the extra attention that is lavished upon you. Try not to dwell on small things that haven’t been achieved but rather acknowledge how far you’ve come.

Mercury, your planetary ruler, slides into your friendship zone on Wednesday, heating up an interaction with a frenemy. See this as an opportunity to get rid of dead wood. This person doesn’t have your back and you know it, so why are you still invested? You’ll make a new connection effortlessly once you decide you deserve better.

Domestic bliss is highlighted by Friday’s full Moon. An important family matter trumps your list of priorities, demanding your attention. Although the issue is burdensome, know that your efforts will be returned 100 times over. Your kindness doesn’t go unnoticed and a great sense of personal satisfaction is due to follow.

Someone drops a bombshell when the full Moon illuminates your information sector. Rather than act on the news, remain calm and remove yourself from the situation. Once you’ve had time to collect your thoughts you can choose to let sleeping dogs lie and not pursue the matter down a rabbit hole. Remember that curiosity killed the cat.

Home is your main focus when La Luna glides into your sign on Monday. Surround yourself with beautiful objects, flowers and mementos that bring you a sense of peace. Invite some friends around, order Uber Eats and indulge in quality conversation and connection. You’ll be surprised at how uplifted you’ll feel by week’s end.

Friday’s full Moon makes a second visit to your sign for the year. What have you learnt? Harnessing wisdom from last month’s lesson will help you find closure and a satisfying sense of completion. Relationships are in focus but let’s face it, a healthy connection begins with you. Only once you’ve dealt with your own stuff, you’ll attract what you desire.

Note any dreams, symbols or signs that appear this week. The full Moon is helping to bring an important message to light. The information stems from higher realms or from your own subconscious. If you tune in, listen and remain open, you’ll receive the answers you’ve been searching for. Trusting your intuition is key.

Attachment is a funny thing, isn’t it Sagittarius? When you don’t have it you crave it, but when you do, you yearn for space. Freedom is as vital to you as the air you breathe and yet this doesn’t mean you have to be an island. The trick is making commitment work for you, on your terms. Your bliss is found with someone who just gets that.

Pluto is in your sign Capricorn. When the power planet makes beautiful music with Venus you’re swept off your feet in a whirlwind romance. Singles feel that their prayers have been answers when a date night exceeds expectations. While couples reignite a spark that develops into a bonfire. Soak up the heat.

This month’s full Moon stirs up a previous travel fantasy. If you’ve shelved plans to book a getaway, now is the time to pick up where you left off. You don’t have to plot your itinerary down to the last detail, just set a date and commit. A ton of cosmic activity in your money zone is giving you clues as to how you can fund your experience.

You’re a unique and complex creature Pisces, always in a creative mind-set. If something has become stale and boring, Mercury’s shift into your zone of values, shakes you awake. Don’t accept mediocre. It’s just not your style. Push ahead with plans that secretly light your fire and decide on your plan of attack. Jupiter’s retrograde will guide you.

A self confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.