The 2010s were defined by iconic memes. So what happened to the people in them?

Some moments in pop culture stick around forever.

We're defined by the films we watch, the music we listen to and just sometimes, even the memes we laugh at.

A meme, by its very definition, is a form of cultural shorthand that evolves with those who use them.

Whilst it's virtually impossible to know where every single meme comes from (just as impossible as it is to understand all of them), they're a reflection of pop culture at the time of its creation.

Listen to resident Gen Z Shannen Findlay on Lowbrow - where she breaks down defining moments in pop culture to Holly Wainwright.





Over the years, there have been more than a few memes that have infiltrated Australian pop culture and in turn, given us content we can pour over for years.

Which got us thinking about the people behind some of Australia's most famous memes.

Here is what they're up to now.

Where is Clinton from 'Waiting For A Mate' now?

The year is 2013 and a police officer is filming for Highway Patrol - a show that follows policemen and women as they patrol the country's roads and freeways.

What they find is a man whose vehicle is halfway up a gutter and the windshield glass is broken. He is the only person inside and his name is Clinton.

He tells the Senior Constable Ash Bowden though, in front of a camera, that it is not him driving. Because, in actuality, what he is doing is, "Just waiting for a mate."

The police officer responds by asking, "Is that why your car is all smashed up and you're up on the grass at the moment?"

Clinton, without missing a beat, repeats he is "waiting for a mate" and claims his name is 'James'. (His name is not James).





The moment fell into obscurity until the short clip is duplicated onto Reddit, a social sharing website where users can submit content.

It racked up thousands of votes within weeks and was then shared to Facebook, where it received over 100,000 likes.

The moment in time has been distributed and re-memed in multiple forms, for the last nine years.

Clinton was fined $600 and sentenced to four months of community service.

His license was also disqualified for three years - meaning, yes, he is most definitely back on the road.

Where is Barking 'Rabid' Ray now?

In 2010, it was relatively easy to go viral - just ask 'Rabid' Ray Graham.

We became aware of Ray through the Channel 9 program A Current Affair, where he featured to recount a frightening story after being confronted by a vicious neighbourhood dog.

This man became an internet sensation and integral part of Australian pop culture because his interview was... justalittlebitbizarre.

Watch this clip of Barking 'Rabid' Ray. Story continues after video.

He later did another conversation with A Current Affair on the 10-year anniversary of his viral interview. 'Rabid' Ray shared he had never expected the video to go viral.

"I get noticed in the street, not as much now, but it still happens," he told Daily Mail in 2019. "Just the other week I was out shopping with Kerry and these two guys started after us and we thought they were going to mug us but all they wanted was just a photo."

He went on to say he barks at fans.

"They always want to take a photo and sometimes I sort of bark at them - they really love that," he explained. "It's been all positive, there's been no downside, but it has definitely changed my life."

These days he is still living in the same home with his wife.

Where is Clare Werbeloff, the 'Chk Chk Boom' girl now?

Clare Werbeloff became a viral sensation before those two words had any meaning.

It’s been 13 years since we met Clare for the first time, who gave her own gripping account of a shooting that had occurred in the early hours of a Sunday morning in Kings Cross.

"There were these two w*gs fighting," she recalled to Channel 9. "The fatter w*g said to the skinnier w*g, 'Oi bro, you slept with my cousin.' And the other one said, 'Nah man, I didn’t for s**t, eh' and the other one goes, ‘I will call on my fully sick boys, eh.' And then pulled out a gun and went 'Chk Chk BOOM!' And then I ran away because that was all I wanted to see."





As it turned out... the entire story was a lie.

The 19-year-old Clare later admitted she completely fabricated the whole story and just wanted to be "famous".

She went on to model for Ralph Magazine topless and holding a pistol. But her meme has outlived her because she has absolutely no interest in being famous anymore.

Clare’s former publicist Max Markson shared an update during a recent interview with Mumbrellacast.

"I get calls still, 'Will Clare do this? Will Clare do that?' I've spoken to her and she doesn't want to do anything. I think she's doing... care... or speech therapy," he explained.

"She's got a proper job, a proper life."

Feature Image: Seven/Nine/A Current Affair.