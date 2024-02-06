Vyleen White was stabbed at her local shopping centre. Her granddaughter witnessed it.





On Saturday evening 70-year-old Vyleen White was at her local shopping centre on a routine grocery run with her six-year-old granddaughter.

They were at Town Square Redbank Plains Shopping Centre in Ipswich in Brisbane's west, the duo going into the centre being returning to their car to double check it was locked.

It is alleged Vyleen and her granddaughter were confronted by a group of teen males in the car park, who police believe may have been attempting to steal her Hyundai vehicle.

Police allege the great-grandmother was then stabbed in the chest.

Her granddaughter witnessed the attack.

Vyleen died at the scene a short time later. The six-year-old girl was unharmed.

Five teen boys have now been charged in relation to the case.

A 15-year-old was the first to be arrested, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle after handing himself into police on Sunday night.

On Monday three boys were arrested. The two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were taken into custody, assisting police. Soon afterwards they were charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

By Monday late afternoon, the fifth boy had been arrested by police.

The 16-year-old was arrested at a unit complex near Redbank Plains, he was then charged with murder, the unlawful use of a motor vehicle and three counts of stealing.

Police have described the fatal stabbing as a "callous, cowardly, violent crime" on a loving, family woman.

"That does not mean there will not be further charges," Detective Acting Superintendent Heath McQueen told media on Monday. "I stand before you today talking to you about a murder of a grandmother in front of a six-year-old ... and the result was a stolen Hyundai Getz - that is the motive."

Vyleen's eldest daughter Cindy Micallef told A Current Affair that Vyleen's granddaughter has had "her heart shattered".

"She deserves a medal cause she ran to get help, just ran and screamed top of her lungs and of all people she found a doctor," Cindy said.

Floral tributes have been left outside the shopping centre for Vyleen White. Image: AAP. Floral tributes have been left outside the shopping centre for Vyleen White. Image: AAP. Local doctor Ademola Afolabi was at the shopping centre at the time of the incident. He said he heard a small child crying for help and rushed over to her.

"I was just walking in front of the Aldi and I heard a little girl shout for help 'my grandma is dead'," he said. "I followed her down to the underground parking lots. I saw a lady in a pool of blood, she was unresponsive, so I called triple-0. A little girl shouldn't have to witness that."

Floral tributes for Vyleen have been left at the shopping centre while supporters have organised a GoFundMe page.

A loved one organised the GoFundMe, writing: "My friend and her family is now without their mother and sadly my friend's daughter, Vyleen's granddaughter had to witness this. She is now without their grandma. They have lost a mother, grandmother, a wife and loved family member of their family."

They continued: "They are all so overwhelmed and so warm-hearted by the community at such a difficult time. She was such a selfless woman - with so much care for her family and absolutely anyone she came into contact with."

Vyleen's family have said this is how they wish for people to remember her - by her sense of compassion and selflessness, rather than being "defined by the act of someone else".

The donations page has so far raised over $17,000.

Ipswich Mayor Theresa Harding said the attack had shocked the community, describing it as a "punch in the guts" to locals. She confirmed a mobile police van will remain outside Redbank Plains shopping centre for weeks to reassure community safety.

