"6 online purchases I'm eyeing off from overseas, now that we can actually get them shipped to us.﻿"

There’s a special kind of joy that only online shopping gives me, and I know I’m not alone.

I love the excitement of browsing, the endorphin rush as I checkout of my cart, and the second wave of delight that comes when my packages actually arrive.

That three-part joy cycle is undeniably what makes it superior to shopping IRL. Anything I want, from anywhere in the world, arriving at my door? Gimme gimme.

Except, living in Australia sometimes snags that joy cycle because too many international businesses won’t ship to our lovely little island down under.

And somehow, it always seems to be the best products that are unavailable for Australia, or just cheaper from overseas. It’s a cruel, cruel world.

I’m eternally grateful to have discovered a way to get online orders, previously unable to ship to Australia, to now do exactly that.

Say hi to our collective new best friend, vPost. It's the Singapore Post service that plays the middle person essentially, and ships the once-unattainable goodies to my Sydney doorstep. Now, nothing can stand between me and my (lengthy) international wishlist.

I can shop online from the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan, and vPost will receive to their own overseas address and send it on to me, patiently waiting for them to arrive in Australia.

If you're also looking to broaden your shopping horizons, you can sign up for a free vPost account to get personalised overseas addresses from all 9 source countries. If you're searching for personal wins in lockdown, that's a beauty.

My cart just got a whole lot fuller when vPost walked into my life. I’m in the middle of quite the shopping spree this week now that I can get anything and everything forwarded to Australia, showing no signs of slowing down.

They also have value-added services including vCare warranties for valuable items, parcels aggregation and free 30-day storage.

It may not be the fiscally responsible side of my brain leading this decision-making, but here are the top 6 items edging towards my checkout right now. It’s shaping up to be a big ‘treat yo’ self’ moment, but I stand by my choices.

1. West Elm Medallion Rug

Image: West Elm UK.

First thing’s first, it’s time to upgrade my work-from-home space with a gorgeous Medallion Heirloom Rug from West Elm in the UK.

I searched everywhere at what rugs are available in Australia and have come to the conclusion that almost all rugs look like they belong in an old rich person’s house or a minimalist, staged IKEA room.

There’s a real gap in the market here in the fun (affordable) rug department, and if I was prepared to go into the rug-selling business, I would seize the opportunity. But alas, it’s not my calling.

Luckily, West Elm UK sells some seriously chic homewares. Of course, we now have West Elm stores in Australia, but the UK version seems to have a pretty different (and larger) collection, and the no-delivery-to-Australia policy can’t stop me now that I use vPost.

2. Glossier Makeup Kit

Image: Glossier.

I’m very, very keen to get my hands on the coveted Glossier makeup products, and see for myself what everyone’s been raving about.

The widely-beloved US brand still won’t ship to Australia, but their stubbornness is no longer my problem. Come at me, glistening eye glow and highlighter infused with actual powdered crystals. How lush.

I’ll probably be counting down the days until this Glossier kit arrives, and living off the excitement of vPost’s email and SMS delivery updates. Then catch me looking real cute in my Glossier get-up in no time.

3. Japanese Mini Projector

Image: Amazon.

File this one away under Things Instagram Made Me Buy, because I’m ready to live my best life and watch Netflix projected onto my wall like I’ve seen in too many targeted posts.

Since making kawaii tech is Japan’s specialty, I’m thinking of getting this mini projector that’s almost pocket-sized.

Picture it: a makeshift outdoor cinema for the ultimate camping glow-up, and projecting onto the roof from bed for the ultimate lazy set-up.

Bring on the possibilities and binge-watching sessions! It’s a little investment piece, so it’s handy that vPost offers vCare warranties for valuable items, and I can feel secure that my adorable mini projector will arrive safe and sound.

4. Thai Coffee Set

Image: Coffee Culture.

Yep, I’m a coffee nerd, and I’m obsessed with the blends from this roastery in Thailand. I know that seems oddly specific given we live in a land famous for its coffee, but I tasted some Coffee Culture drips back when travel was a thing and I’ve been dreaming of it ever since.

So if I can’t go to Thailand, Thailand will have to come to me.

I’m personalising this coffee tasting box to my favourite flavours (anything chocolate-related, of course), and they’ll ship the set locally before vPost sends it on to me. Then once my delicious bean blends arrive I’ll be happily sipping and highly-caffeinated. So, my preferred state of being.

(Before using vPost on your goodies from Thailand though, make sure you see what kind of item can and can't be shipped!)

5. Savage X Fenty Bralette

Image: Savage X Fenty.

To engage my inner goddess, I call upon one incredible woman who inspires so many of us to be an absolute boss and look/feel damn good while doing it: Rihanna.

Nothing gets me into goddess mode quite like Badgalriri’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The fashion shows are an industry revelation, the diversity is inspiring, and this pink bralette from the UK store must be mine ASAP.

It’s so cute that I think I’ll have to start wearing underwear as outerwear.

It seems like my wishlist includes quite a few items from the UK, so I’ll probably take advantage of vPost’s value-added services like parcels aggregation, free 30-day storage and more. Gotta stay savvy out there to keep this online shopping habit sustainable.

6. DIY Paint by Numbers Kit

Image: Amazon.

As someone who loves to paint, but can’t draw to save her life, painting by numbers is an activity made for me. It’s all the fun of getting artistic, with the added help of a detailed canvas of numbers telling you exactly what to paint and where.

Plus, there’s never been a better time to invest in at-home hobbies, so I’m thinking I’ll get this Paint by Numbers kit forwarded via vPost from the US.

If you need me, I’ll be getting lost in my ‘romantic night in Venice’ artwork, pretending I’m in a gondola exploring the canals. Please only interrupt if a package arrives for me.

Image: Supplied.

