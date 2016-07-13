Lamar Odom has been kicked off a New York bound flight covered in vomit.

It was only October last that Lamar Odom, the estranged husband of Khloe Kardashian, was found unconscious and on the brink of death in a Nevada brothel.

But even after months of rehabilitation, support and recovery for his drug habit, it seems the 36-year-old former basketball player is back to his destructive substance abuse.

According to TMZ, the father of three was kicked off a red-eye Delta flight travelling from Los Angeles to New York yesterday after “pounding down” whiskey and beer, which resulted in him vomiting on both the plane floor and himself.

The publication reports Odom went to his seat 4B and sat down, but just as the flight was set to take off he leapt up from his seat and vomited in the galley. He then went to the onboard bathroom and threw up a second time. He left the door open.

Passengers who were on the flight say he emerged with "vomit still on his sweatpants".

"Minutes later, we're told Lamar got up and went back to the bathroom, using the heads of people in their seats to steady his balance."

One onlooker was overheard asking the flight attendant if they were familiar with Odom's past. "Don't you know his history? I don't want a dead body at 30,000 feet."

Kardashian broached the topic of Odom's renewed, dangerous lifestyle on a recent episode of her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 32-year-old author was exasperated when she told friends and family her husband, who she is due to divorce in the coming months, "was already out drinking, that is what he was doing last night."

TMZ says the couple's attempts to reconcile after the October hospitalisation were unsuccessful, and reports that after finding drug utensils in Odom's belongings recently, Kardashian has kicked him out of the $25,000-a-month home she rented to help him stay clean.

Odom is said to be drifting from house to house at the moment in the Valley.

Watch Khloe appear on Watch What Happens Next Live.