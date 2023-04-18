14 things our lifestyle team are eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales.

Vogue Online Shopping Night (VOSN) is back for 2023 and we've got exactly 36 hours to snap up clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty while they're heavily discounted. Yep, it's basically fashion Christmas.

Starting at midday on Tuesday, April 18 and finishing at midnight on Wednesday, April 19, big brands including The Iconic, Cotton On and Aje will all be on sale.

With winter approaching and Mother's Day in a few weeks, these sales couldn't have come at a better time.

From wardrobe staples to shoes and accessories, here's what our team is eyeing off in the sales – plus a massive list of all the brands involved and their deals.

Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: COS.

"If there's one brand I could fill my entire wardrobe with, it would be COS. Their pieces are most classic (only sometimes trendy), good quality, and at that sweet price point – slightly spendy but affordable for investment pieces that'll last. Love this discounted striped tee."

Pared Eyewear pared by Tahnee Today in Black, was $250, now $200.

Image: Pared Eyewear.

"These are just cool. Oversized, structured, and Hailey Bieber vibes."

PRENE X CHLOE FISHER The Traveller Tote Bag, was $129.95, now $90.96.

Image: The Iconic.

"I've been needing a new travel/work/everything back for a while, and I've been eyeing off this from the Prene x Chloe Fisher range. What I like about their bags is they actually consider what you'll put in it – this one has drink bottle holders, phone pockets and a laptop pocket. And the colour is fun! I won't lose it, that's for sure."

Glasshouse Fragrances A Tahaa Affair Car Diffuser, $49.95 (receive $15 off orders over $99).

Image: Adore Beauty.

"I've never been a fan of those petrol station car fresheners – you know the ones. The scents just aren't it. The smell of a candle is much more up my alley and this one is a favourite."

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil, $39 (receive $15 off orders over $99).

Image: Adore Beauty.

"I also make sure to stock up on the best shower gel whenever the sales are on. Haven't tried it? Trust me."

Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, was $159.95, now $111.96.

Image: The Iconic.

"I bought these. I have them in blue denim and wear them weekly. The waist is so flattering, they're great with heels, sandals or loafers and I'm all about winter whites this cooler season. White isn't just for summer!"

Reliquia Jewellery Levy Necklace, $120, now $90.30.

Image: The Iconic.

"I'd been looking for a dainty necklace for a while, but still wanted something with a bit of personality as opposed to a plain chain. This ticks all the boxes!"

Erin Docherty, Senior Health & Beauty Writer.

DISSH Evans Navy Silk Panel Slip Dress, was $349.99, now $175.

Image: Dissh.

"I'm obsessed with silky dresses right now! They're so versatile and can be easily dressed up or down to suit any occasion. I have a wedding coming up, so have my eye on this navy number from DISSH. I can already see myself dressing it up with accessories and heels, and then teeing it with a blazer and flats for work. Love!"

AERE Organic Cotton Wide Leg Jeans, was $160, now $112.

Image: The Iconic.

"These jeans! I need them in my life. I really do. I'm sick of boring old blue jeans and am in desperate need of a switch-up. Plus, they're 30 per cent off, so would be silly not to!"

Lizza Gebilagin, Head of Lifestyle.

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots, was $230, now $167.30.

Image: The Iconic.

"Inspired by my puddle-loving two-year-old, I’ve decided that this winter, I will not be trudging around in soggy socks and shoes, but will be investing in my own pair of gumboots. I’ll skip the Bluey umbrella, though. That can just be my daughter's thing."

Aere Pleat Detail Linen Smock Dress, was $140, now $98.

Image: The Iconic.

"I love anything that cuts down my time getting ready for work. Dresses do the trick for me."

Laura Brodnik, Head of Entertainment.

M.N.G Nadia Earrings, was $39.95, now $27.96.

Image: M.N.G

"I love that glitzy disco-style earrings are in fashion right now but they’re not a jewellery piece I want to invest in (I’ve seen some very pricey ones start popping up) so I’m planning to buy the M.N.G Nadia Earrings for a little extra bit of winter bling to pair with coats and blazers."

ESTELLE Florentine Knit Dress, was $159, now $111.30.

Image: The Iconic.

"I’ve been on the lookout for the perfect wear-under-everything black knit dress for a while and I’ve finally found the best option with the Estelle Florentine Knit Dress. If you’re in possession of some cleavage then a deep V neckline is always the best go-to cut and the long sleeves are cozy for winter."

Chelsea McLaughlin, Senior Entertainment Writer.

Therapy Extra Loafers, was $99.95, now $69.96.

Image: The Iconic.

"I had been on the search for the perfect loafers for SO LONG. I've desperately wanted a winter shoe that's not a boot, but also a little jazzier than a sneaker and these ticked every box. They're chunky, but not overwhelmingly so, and I'm obsessed with the gold detailing. I've already worn them so many times - they look just as cute with jeans as they do with white socks and a skirt – and they make me feel so put together with not a lot of effort."

The Iconic: 30 per cent off. Discount applied at checkout. This offer is valid on selected styles and colours.

Adore Beauty: Receive $15 off orders over $99.

Glassons: 20 per cent off sitewide.

Cotton On: 30 per cent off sitewide.

Casetify: Buy one get 15 per cent off. Buy two or more get 25 per cent off. Members only using code AUTUMN23.

Sol Sana: Up to 20 per cent off selected styles.

Bassike: Take a further 25 per cent off sale.

Camilla: Take 20 per cent off selected full price styles and take a further 20 per cent off all sale.

DISSH: 20 per cent off selected styles.

Faithfull The Brand: 20 per cent off selected styles (curated vogue edit), plus, additional 20 per cent off sale styles.

General Pants Co: Up to 30 per cent.

Aje: Shop 25 per cent off a covetable edit of Aje styles for two days only. Online and in-store. Plus, take a further 25 per cent off sale styles.

AJE ATHLETICA: 25 per cent off sitewide* and take a further 20 per cent off sale styles. Exclusions apply.

Steve Madden: 25 per cent off full priced styles. Valid in-store and online.

Guess: 25 per cent off full priced styles. Valid in-store and online.

Wittner: 20 per cent off storewide.

KACHEL: 30 per cent off selected styles.

ghd: Up to 20 per cent off ghd hair styling tools. Plus, shop the limited edition ghd duet style luxury gift set.

Hansen & Gretel: 25 per cent off full price and sale items.

Jurlique: 15 per cent off sitewide.

Koala Mattress: 15 per cent off.

Antler: 30 per cent off their cult Stamford Collection as well as 20 per cent off their hero Clifton Collection three-piece-sets.

Pared Eyewear: 20 per cent off sitewide. Including free shipping.

Sir the Label: Take an additional 20 per cent off already reduced sale.

St Agni: 30 per cent off sitewide* for a limited time. Promotion excludes new arrivals and third-party products.

Viktoria and Woods: Shop 20 per cent off selected current season.

Vahy: 20 per cent off all 50ml perfumes with code VOGUE20.

Happy Way: 21 per cent off using code VOSN23.

